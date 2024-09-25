Carnival Unveils Dining Options for New Private Destination Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line continues to build excitement for its highly anticipated private destination, Celebration Key. Set to open in Grand Bahama in July 2025, eager travelers can now drool over the more than 30 food and beverage outlets that will be offered to guests.

Included in the offerings, which feature everything from Bahamian favorites to classic beachside meals, are four full-service restaurants, nine food trucks, five snack shacks, two counter-service kiosks, and 12 – yes, 12! – bars.

“Great food and beverage options are essential to the Carnival experience,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’ve designed Celebration Key with an array of dining opportunities, whether our guests want a casual snack, a quick meal, or a full dining experience.”

She added, “Just like there will be no shortage of ways to enjoy their day in paradise, there will also be something for everyone to eat and drink at Celebration Key.”

The dining lineup will be spread across Celebration Key’s two main areas, Calypso Lagoon and Starfish Lagoon. Each location will offer distinct culinary experiences.

Mingos Tropical Bar Kitchen

At Calypso Lagoon’s two main restaurants, Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen will serve Bahamian favorites like fried fish and conch fritters alongside classic burgers and seafood dishes, while Surf N’ Sauce BBQ & Brews will focus on slow-smoked meats with local craft beers.

For quicker bites, the adjacent Mingo’s Express food truck will provide fast-casual options such as burgers and salads.

Meanwhile, Starfish Lagoon’s Gill’s Grill will feature seafood baskets, crab, shrimp, and Caribbean-inspired dishes. At the same time, the Captain’s Galley Food Hall will serve family-friendly options like burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, and pizza across five outlets.

Surf N Sauce BBQ Brews

Guests seeking a more exclusive experience can head to Pearl Cove Beach Club, an adults-only retreat that will feature an additional full-service restaurant serving lobster, sushi, and shrimp. The club will also offer a swim-up bar at an infinity pool overlooking the beach.

Additional swim-up bars will be available at both Calypso and Starfish Lagoons. The Long Necks Bar in Calypso will feature 100 in-water seats and a DJ spinning tunes to create a lively atmosphere, while the Sunshine Swings Bar, with 40 swing seats, will have a more laidback vibe.

Captains Galley Food Hall

In Starfish Lagoon, the Parrotfish Swim Up Bar will serve tropical cocktails and mocktails in seats both in and out of the water.

Multiple bars will be scattered around Celebration Key, along with food truck plazas, food carts, and snack shacks, such as Suncastle Grounds for coffee in Lokono Cove and Yumshine Scoops at Paradise Plaza for ice cream.

Food Trucks

Island Eats Added Ahead of 2025 Launch

Carnival Cruise Line also introduced an “Island Eats” program at Celebration Key. The program will give guests one complimentary meal at a quick-service outlet or a 25 percent discounted entrée at full-service restaurants.

Guests can use their Sail & Sign card for the program, which excludes Pearl Cove Beach Club restaurant.

The cruise line has been amping up excitement for the new $600-million private resort with multiple unveils in 2024 about the destination’s offerings. It will include five themed portals, each offering a distinct experience for guests.

These include Lokono Cove, a marketplace emphasizing Bahamian culture, and Paradise Plaza, the welcome area featuring live music and a towering sandcastle structure.

Celebration Key is set to open in the summer of 2025, and more than 500 itineraries are already scheduled to visit, including 12 Carnival Cruise Line ships arriving from eight homeports. Carnival also plans to expand the port’s pier by 2026 to accommodate six ships simultaneously.