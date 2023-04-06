Holland America Celebrates Birthday With Gifts to Cruisers

Holland America Line is continuing its 150th birthday celebrations with a variety of gifts for cruise guests in the form of amazing fare discounts, onboard credit, reduced deposits, special sailings, and more. These special Anniversary Sale offers are available on select sailings from summer 2023 to spring 2024.

150th Birthday Savings on Holland America Line Cruises

Holland America Line first set sail in 1873, and is celebrating its 150th birthday this year with a wide range of celebrations. Already getting great attention is the pair of special anniversary transatlantic crossings, recreating a bygone era of cruising with special routes and unique onboard activities.

Now, guests who have been unable to set sail with those commemorative voyages can still celebrate with the Holland America cruise of their choice by taking advantage of the special Anniversary Sale.

Photo Credit: KPegg / Shutterstock

As part of the offer, guests who book eligible sailings will receive up to 45% off cruise fares, along with up to $150 onboard spending money per person for the first and second stateroom guests, depending on cruise length and stateroom category. Overall deposits are also reduced as a special incentive.

“Holland America Line’s 150th anniversary is an opportunity to show our guests how much we appreciate them, whether it’s through special onboard activities or amazing offers like the Anniversary Sale that make cruising with us an even more valuable vacation,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.

The onboard credit can be used for a wide range of expenses, including spa treatments, specialty dining, shore tours, drinks, photographs, souvenirs, and more.

These are limited time deals, however, and bookings must be completed by May 4, 2023 to take advantage of these anniversary offers. Furthermore, Anniversary Sale offers are not valid on Grand Voyages or itineraries of four days or less.

Combining With Other Savings

Interested guests can save even more by combining the Anniversary Sale offers with other ongoing promotions, including Holland America Line’s “Have It All” premium fares, an upgrade that includes shore tours, a signature beverage package, specialty dining options (varies by ship), and a Wi-Fi surf package.

Photo Credit: Jennifer G. Lang / Shutterstock

The “Kids Cruise Free” offer can also be applied to Anniversary Sale deals, making it a great bargain for families as children age 18 and younger can sail free as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom.

All offers include a variety of destinations, giving travelers great flexibility for cruise itineraries, departure dates, homeports, and regions to discover.

More Anniversary Celebrations

In addition to great sales, Holland America Line is also celebrating its rich history in spectacular ways leading up to August 18, its official 150th birthday.

“Our milestone birthday this month is one that few companies ever reach, and we’re taking the year to celebrate Holland America Line and the historical significance of the brand,” said Bodensteiner.

The cruise line has recently completed a searchable archival project of passenger manifests from 1900 to 1969, offering insights into some of the line’s earliest voyages.

Select cruises in the coming months will feature celebrity chef appearances for deliciously decadent dining options, and new music offerings are being added to all ships this summer. Special heritage cruises throughout the year are also of special interest, highlighting 56 different ports of call and with special activities onboard each sailing.

With 150 years of cruising expertise and history to draw upon, Holland America Line is sure to have a spectacular year as it celebrates this very significant and unique milestone of serving cruise guests and exploring worldwide destinations.