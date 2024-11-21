Carnival Ships Will Throw a Star-Spangled Birthday Bash for America’s 250th

The United States has a big birthday coming up.

Celebrating her 250th (a Quarter Millennial!) in 2026, Carnival Cruise Line is going to throw a party like never before.

In 2026, the cruise line will sail 10 special voyages to mark America’s big 2-5-0, giving guests a chance to honor the occasion at sea.

The cruises, ranging from 3- to 8-days, will depart from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Jacksonville, Florida; New York City; and Long Beach and San Francisco, California.

The highlight will be when seven east coast ships gather near the cruise line’s newest private destination, Celebration Key in the Bahamas, set to open in July 2025, and three west coast ships converge near Ensenada, Mexico, on July 4, 2026 – the day of America’s independence.

Independence Day celebrations will include patriotic-themed deck parties, onboard entertainment, and special food and drink options to enhance the festivities, with more details to come in future months.

“We’re America’s cruise line, and we’re commemorating this milestone in a big way!” said Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy. “Uniting our ships will multiply the fun and make America’s 250th birthday even more memorable for guests who celebrate at sea.”

The special sailings opened for booking on November 21, 2024.

Coast-to-Coast Carnival Cruises Bring the Party to Sea

The special birthday voyages aboard Carnival Cruise Line ships begin on the East Coast, where itineraries include several 3- and 4-day options for partygoers seeking a shorter getaway.

Carnival Conquest and Carnival Glory, which can each accommodate 2,980 guests, will sail 3-day cruises to Celebration Key from Miami and Port Canaveral, respectively, both departing July 3, 2026.

Four-day options include the 2,984-passenger Carnival Sunrise from Miami and the 2,190-guest Carnival Elation from Jacksonville, with departures on July 2, 2026. These routes will also visit Celebration Key as well as Nassau, Bahamas.

Longer options are also available, such as a 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruise aboard Carnival Celebration, departing Miami with up to 5,374 passengers on June 28, 2026.

This itinerary, which also stops in Celebration Key, calls on Carnival’s other private destination, Amber Cove near Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. It will also visit Nassau and Grand Turk in the Turks & Caicos.

Carnival Cruise Line, America’s 250th Birthday

Carnival Vista and its 3,934 guests will depart from Port Canaveral on June 27, 2026, for an 8-day itinerary that includes San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Of course, it will also spend a day in both Amber Cove and Celebration Key.

Northeastern guests can get in on the party by spending 8 days with Carnival, departing New York City on July 1, 2026. The 4,090-passenger Carnival Venezia’s voyage will visit Nassau, Celebration Key, and Half Moon Cay, the private destination owned by Holland America Line, which is owned by Carnival Corporation.

On the west coast, options include the 4,126-guest Carnival Firenze’s 3-day Baja Mexico cruise from Long Beach, departing July 3, 2026, and Carnival Luminosa’s 4-day sailing from San Francisco with up to 2,826 passengers, departing July 2, 2026. Both itineraries feature a stop in Ensenada.

Meanwhile, 2,984-passenger Carnival Radiance will sail a 5-day Mexican Riviera cruise departing Long Beach on June 30, 2026, with calls at Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada.

Alas, although Carnival also homeports in Galveston, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland; Tampa, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Seattle, Washington, departures are not coinciding with the celebration.