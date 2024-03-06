Royal Caribbean Photoshoot to Cause Disembarkation Delay

Silver Nova’s arrival in Fort Lauderdale will be delayed until 11 a.m. on March 15, 2024, due to a special photography event at sea with Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas and Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Ascent.

Itinerary Change for Group Ship Gathering

In an announcement that may affect the travel plans of many, Silversea Cruises has informed passengers aboard Silver Nova of a slight itinerary adjustment resulting in a delayed disembarkation in Fort Lauderdale.

The cruise line is coordinating a unique celebration that will bring together three of Royal Caribbean Group’s latest marvels: Silver Nova, Icon of the Seas, and Celebrity Ascent. As all ships will be sailing near each other for the first time, Royal Caribbean will use the opportunity to take photos of the ships together on March 13, 2024.

Silver Nova is making a navigational change to accommodate the event, which will cause the ship to miss its originally scheduled 7 a.m. docking time. The ship will now dock four hours behind schedule at 11 a.m.

In a letter addressed to guests, Silversea Cruises said the alteration would not impact the current itinerary as the ship sails its “10-Night Bridgetown to Fort Lauderdale, Florida” itinerary, which departed on March 5, 2024.

However, Silversea Cruises acknowledged that “some passengers may need to reconsider their travel plans following the cruise.”

Silver Nova Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Silversea)

The letter concluded with an invitation to join the early morning celebration on the pool deck, which will feature drone photography taking place from 6 a.m. until 7 a.m.

“We hope you’ll join us to celebrate this first reunion. Please meet on the pool deck at 6:15 a.m. on March 13, and let’s toast together,” the letter invited.

Support and Reimbursements for Affected Passengers

Passengers received the itinerary change after departing on the 10-day cruise from Bridgetown, Barbados, with calls in Bequia, Grenadine; Roseau, Dominica; Castries, St. Lucia; St. Johns, Antigua; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For passengers who made air arrangements through Silversea, the cruise line has promised to review all schedules and communicate new arrangements promptly, ensuring a smooth transition for affected travelers.

Silver Nova (Photo Credit: Silversea Cruises)

Additionally, Silversea has pledged to reimburse “reasonable” out-of-pocket costs for guests who arranged their travel independently and who now face changes, cancellations, or different fees due to the revised schedule.

Passengers affected by the delay are encouraged to contact their travel advisors or reach out directly to guest relations for assistance with any adjustments.

New Vessels Converging at Sea

Royal Caribbean International, which owns Royal Caribbean Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, recently expanded its fleet with the introduction of three new ships, set to converge in the Caribbean Sea on March 13.

Icon of the Seas Sailing and Wake

With a capacity for 7,600 passengers, 2,805 staterooms, and a gross tonnage nearing 250,000, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas emerged as the world’s largest cruise ship, debuting in Miami on January 27, 2024. The ship will be on its “7 Night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day” itinerary, March 9 through 16.

Celebrity Ascent, launched in Fort Lauderdale on November 26, 2023, is an Edge-Class ship with a capacity for 3,260 passengers and 140,600 gross tons. It will be on its “7 Night San Juan, Tortola & St. Kitts” voyage between March 10 and March 17, 2024.

With a gross tonnage of 54,7000, Silver Nova, debuted on August 14, 2023, in Venice. She can accommodate 728 passengers.