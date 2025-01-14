Virgin Voyages Adds Exclusive Island to 2026 Annual Pass

Following the successful launch of its Annual Pass 2025, Virgin Voyages has rolled out a new and enhanced version for 2026, and it comes with more perks and a significantly higher price.

The Annual Pass 2026 has the same benefits as the current year’s offer but adds a few big-ticket features, including a weeklong stay on Necker Island, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson’s acclaimed destination in the British Virgin Islands, plus $10,000 guests can spend on luxury items.

The annual passes allow guests to sail aboard any Virgin Voyages cruises as often as they wish during a 12-month period. The 2025 pass was introduced at $120,000 per person, and the 2026 pass reflects an increase to $199,000.

The price hike is undoubtedly due to the addition of Necker Island, a destination that ranks among the world’s most exclusive retreats. The 74-acre island can be rented in its entirety, or partially for small groups. Individual accommodations are offered during certain timeframes, with published rates of about $5,000 per night.

The island offers infinity pools and hot tubs, watersports, a gym, and other amenities and services.

By booking the cruise line’s 2026 annual pass, guests can sail on global itineraries for most of the year, and spend one week on land at Necker Island.

Following the same booking options as the 2025 pass, guests who want to buy the 2026 version choose a starting date of February 1, March 1, or April 1, with the pass valid for 12 months from that date. (January 1 also was offered, but that date has passed.)

All 2026 passes must be booked by March 31, 2026, giving prospective guests plenty of time to plan ahead.

The annual passes have proven to be a popular cruise product. Like the 2025 pass, the latest one pays a travel agent commission of $10,000, and according to the line, agents are indicating that prospective cruisers have been asking for details about a 2026 pass.

“After Richard Branson went on Good Morning America to talk about our Annual Pass, there was so much excitement and buzz. It’s truly an industry first and there were long queues to learn more,” said Nicole Huang, senior vice president of sailor experiences.

“Our voyage planners shared feedback of Sailors inquiring about 2026 now, so we thought ‘why wait?’ and added a few elements to make the package a little suite-r,” Huang added.

The 2026 pass is valid on all three of the cruise line’s existing ships — Scarlet Lady, Resilient Lady, and Valiant Lady, and the line’s new-build Brilliant Lady, set to debut in September 2025.

Under construction at a Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, Brilliant Lady will sail from four US ports during her inaugural year — New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle, and will become the first Virgin Voyages’ ship to sail in Alaska, in summer 2026.

Here Are All the Perks Offered With the 2026 Annual Pass

In addition to the luxurious weeklong stay on Necker Island and the $10,000 shopping spree, Virgin Voyages’ 2026 Annual Pass comes with several other perks.

The cruise line will handle transportation to Necker Island from any location in the continental US to Necker Island by providing roundtrip, business class air fare, and ferry tickets.

Richard Branson’s Necker Island (Photo Credit: Sadie Whitelocks)

While sailing onboard Virgin ships, pass holders will be entitled to a birthday upgrade to RockStar Quarters suites. These accommodations include the Seriously Suite, Brilliant Suite, Sweet Aft Suite, or Cheeky Corner Suite.

Guests sailing on cruises that visit the line’s beach club in Bimini will have use of a personal cabana, including at beach, grove, or poolside locations.

They also will receive one private Shore Thing event per quarter, and can enjoy the line’s Shake for Champagne event, featuring a daily delivery of Moët anywhere onboard a ship.

One curated and privately hosted Shore Thing will be provided to pass holders every quarter, and while lounging around the ship, pass holders can enjoy wearing RockStar robes.