SUBSCRIBE
Search
Cruise NewsVirgin Voyages News

Cruise Line Introduces First Annual Pass for Unlimited Cruises

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Virgin Voyages Cruise
Virgin Voyages Cruise (Photo Credit: Toni-Ann McKenzie)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Imagine the chance to cruise anywhere, anytime, for an entire year. That’s the premise behind Virgin Voyages’ newly introduced Annual Pass. 

Starting in 2025, as early as January 1, passholders will have the ability to sail on any itinerary and ship within the cruise line’s fleet for a full 12 months. This includes the debut season of Brilliant Lady, which launches in September 2025.

The Virgin Voyages Annual Pass, which is priced at $120,000 excluding taxes and fees, comes with a range of benefits, such as priority boarding, complimentary laundry services, and a $100 bar tab credit per voyage as passholders automatically receive Deep Blue Extras loyalty perks, Virgin Voyages’ top tier in its loyalty program.

Passholders also have the option to bring a plus one, with the ability to switch companions throughout the year.

“What started as a sought-after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special,” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, which owns Virgin Voyages.

“Now, Sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across with an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year,” he continued. “We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before.”

While the Annual Pass is touted as an industry-first, the recently launched Villa Vie Odyssey residences at sea is the only other comparable offer with its Tour La Vie program that allows guests to board the ship at any time during its ongoing, multi-year cruise. That program is priced starting at $50,000 annually,

Still, Virgin Voyage’s Annual Pass is truly unique in offering a pass across an entire fleet rather than one vessel. This includes the flagship Scarlet LadyValiant Lady, and Resilient Lady, all of which are 110,000 gross tons and carry 2,700 passengers.

Passholders can book between now and March 31, 2025, with the pass valid for 12 months starting from their chosen embarkation date of January, February, March, or April 2025.

Virgin’s 2025 Lineup

In 2025, Virgin Voyages will launch its new Brilliant Lady, beginning cruises from New York City in September and October to Bermuda, Quebec City, Halifax, Boston, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The ship will then reposition to the Caribbean for winter 2025, where it will homeport in Miami as it offers 7- to 12-night voyages to Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, and Jamaica. The latter will mark Virgin Voyages’ first visit to the island as it calls in Ocho Rios.

Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt)

Meanwhile, the cruise line’s first voyage of 2025 will be onboard Valiant Lady as she sails a 5-night roundtrip cruise from Miami to the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas on January 3. 

Read Also: I Spent 7 Days on My First Adults-Only Virgin Voyages Cruise

Resilient Lady follows suit on January 4, 2025, with a 7-night roundtrip journey from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Aruba, Curacao, Martinique, and St. Kitts. 

The following day, January 5, Scarlet Lady, which recently wrapped up a dry dock, continues her Caribbean sailings from Miami to Honduras, Mexico, and the Bahamas on a 6-night cruise.

Annual Pass holders will have more than Caribbean offerings, however. Resilient Lady will reposition to the Mediterranean in April 2025 and remain there until late October, and Scarlet Lady will do the same in May, before relocating to England briefly in August 2025, then heading back to the Med in September, and finally returning to the Caribbean in October.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied