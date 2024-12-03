Cruise Line Introduces First Annual Pass for Unlimited Cruises

Imagine the chance to cruise anywhere, anytime, for an entire year. That’s the premise behind Virgin Voyages’ newly introduced Annual Pass.

Starting in 2025, as early as January 1, passholders will have the ability to sail on any itinerary and ship within the cruise line’s fleet for a full 12 months. This includes the debut season of Brilliant Lady, which launches in September 2025.

The Virgin Voyages Annual Pass, which is priced at $120,000 excluding taxes and fees, comes with a range of benefits, such as priority boarding, complimentary laundry services, and a $100 bar tab credit per voyage as passholders automatically receive Deep Blue Extras loyalty perks, Virgin Voyages’ top tier in its loyalty program.

Passholders also have the option to bring a plus one, with the ability to switch companions throughout the year.

“What started as a sought-after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special,” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, which owns Virgin Voyages.

“Now, Sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across with an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year,” he continued. “We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before.”

While the Annual Pass is touted as an industry-first, the recently launched Villa Vie Odyssey residences at sea is the only other comparable offer with its Tour La Vie program that allows guests to board the ship at any time during its ongoing, multi-year cruise. That program is priced starting at $50,000 annually,

Still, Virgin Voyage’s Annual Pass is truly unique in offering a pass across an entire fleet rather than one vessel. This includes the flagship Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady, all of which are 110,000 gross tons and carry 2,700 passengers.

Passholders can book between now and March 31, 2025, with the pass valid for 12 months starting from their chosen embarkation date of January, February, March, or April 2025.

Virgin’s 2025 Lineup

In 2025, Virgin Voyages will launch its new Brilliant Lady, beginning cruises from New York City in September and October to Bermuda, Quebec City, Halifax, Boston, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The ship will then reposition to the Caribbean for winter 2025, where it will homeport in Miami as it offers 7- to 12-night voyages to Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, and Jamaica. The latter will mark Virgin Voyages’ first visit to the island as it calls in Ocho Rios.

Virgin Voyages (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt)

Meanwhile, the cruise line’s first voyage of 2025 will be onboard Valiant Lady as she sails a 5-night roundtrip cruise from Miami to the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas on January 3.

Resilient Lady follows suit on January 4, 2025, with a 7-night roundtrip journey from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Aruba, Curacao, Martinique, and St. Kitts.

The following day, January 5, Scarlet Lady, which recently wrapped up a dry dock, continues her Caribbean sailings from Miami to Honduras, Mexico, and the Bahamas on a 6-night cruise.

Annual Pass holders will have more than Caribbean offerings, however. Resilient Lady will reposition to the Mediterranean in April 2025 and remain there until late October, and Scarlet Lady will do the same in May, before relocating to England briefly in August 2025, then heading back to the Med in September, and finally returning to the Caribbean in October.