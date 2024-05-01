Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady to Sail North America in 2025

In a video announcement that debuted on the Virgin Voyages’ website at noon on May 1, Virgin Voyages teased a number of highlights for its newest ship, Brilliant Lady. Debuting in September 2025, the new cruise ship will explore the four corners of North America, with journeys ranging from 5 to 14 nights.

Launching from four homeports – New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle – Virgin Voyages revealed two new destination highlights. As part of its new itineraries, Brilliant Lady will be Virgin Voyage’s first ship to sail through the Panama Canal and the first to adventure in Alaska.

“We’re taking you on a true North American tour the way only Virgin Voyages can,” said Natasha Salzedo, director, itineraries & destinations. “It’s like the ultimate road trip, only by sea.”

Brilliant Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: UrAvgPhoto)

Added Sir Richard Branson, Virgin’s founder, “This ship is going to be brilliant in every possible way, and that includes the incredible new places we can travel to. Alaska, L.A., New York – here we come!”

The ship will launch in September 2025 in New York City, where it will embark on five cruises either to the pink sand beaches of Bermuda and charming Charleston, South Carolina, or prime leaf peeping journeys in New England and Canada with calls in Boston, Maine, Halifax, New Brunswick, and Quebec City. Brilliant Lady’s inaugural sail is slated for September 5, 2025.

Brilliant Lady will then sail to Miami to winter in the Caribbean, sailing 17 7- to 12-night voyages to passenger favorites like Turks & Caicos, Antigua, and Grand Cayman. New to the cruise line will be a call in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

The ship will then transition from Miami to Los Angeles on an epic 16-night voyage through the Panama Canal. Departing on March 21, 2026, Brilliant Lady will visit Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Los Cabos, Mexico, before spending April and May in Southern California. Four voyages will take passengers to Baja California and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as well as San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Catalina Island.

Finally, Brilliant Lady will head to Seattle in May 2026 for a summer season in Alaska, the first for Virgin Voyages. The ship is scheduled to remain in the Pacific Northwest through September 2026, although full itineraries are still in development.

Brilliant Lady to Debut Enhanced Features as Virgin Voyages’ Final Lady Ship

The final vessel in the Virgin Voyage fleet of Lady ships, Brilliant Lady will accommodate up to 2,762 passengers and weigh 110,000 gross tons. Frank Weber, senior vice president, fleet operations, Virgin Voyages, said first fleet-to-design elements will be revealed in coming months, but did announce a new category of Sea Terrace cabins will debut on Brilliant Lady.

Brilliant Lady (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

“She has been adapted in certain parts to allow her to specifically sail through the world’s most famous short cut, the Panama Canal,” he said, revealing the adaptation required more “snug” Sea Terraces cabins.

“To make it a little ‘extra,’ we have added a second hammock to the balconies,” Weber touted.

The executive team continued to tease additional upgrades and changes to Brilliant Lady, such as new tastes to follow Virgin Voyages Eat and Drink Festival, indicating the festival will serve as an introduction to treats to come.

Also vaguely revealed will be more live music, more comedy, and more shows, all to be announced “slowly” in the coming months.

Read Also: I Spent 7 Days on My First Adults-Only Virgin Voyages Cruise



Bookings will open for the Alaskan sailings this summer, with Virgin Voyages opening an “Alaska Front(ier) of the Line Pass” that allows Sailors to secure a place in line ahead of the openings. Placeholders, available on May 8, 2024, will start at $500 for Sea Terraces.



A new “Brilliant 4 You Pass” will soon be available to access all four of Brilliant Lady’s “MerMaiden” voyages. Sailors previously slated to sail on Brilliant Lady will be given priority access to book a MerMaiden voyage.