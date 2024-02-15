Royal Caribbean to Order a Giant 7th Oasis Class Ship

In a surprise move, Royal Caribbean Group has confirmed the further expansion of the wildly popular Oasis class of vessels for Royal Caribbean International.

On February 15, 2024, the company entered into an agreement with the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard to build the seventh vessel in the class, for an anticipated delivery in 2028.

Seventh Oasis Class Ship Ordered

Fans of Royal Caribbean International’s innovative Oasis-class ships will have a new vessel to explore in just a few years, as the cruise line will be adding a seventh sister ship to the fleet, likely in 2028.

The announcement from parent corporation Royal Caribbean Group comes just five months before the debut of Utopia of the Seas, long-believed to be the sixth and final ship in the revolutionary class.

“While we eagerly anticipate the debut of Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas this summer, we’re already dreaming up her sister ship and the next installation in the brand’s extremely popular Oasis Class,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

The first-in-class Oasis of the Seas debuted in 2009, bringing with her innovations in layout, design, features, amenities, and most of all, size. She was followed by her sister ships, each of which has proven to be equally popular: Allure of the Seas (2010), Harmony of the Seas (2016), Symphony of the Seas (2018), and Wonder of the Seas (2022).

Three Oasis Class Cruise Ships

With the debut of the unprecedentedly popular Icon of the Seas less than a month ago, and two additional Icon-class vessels already under construction, it was believed the cruise line would focus on that new class without orders for new vessels for the Oasis class.

Yet cruise fans and those who adore the outstanding class of ships, which have become Royal Caribbean’s signature vessels, will soon have another option for phenomenal sailings.

“These are exciting times for Royal Caribbean, and we have an incredible partner in Chantiers de l’Atlantique to bring to life the lucky seventh Oasis Class vessel of what is a remarkable class of ships,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

What We Know About the Seventh Oasis Class Ship

Little is known about the newly announced ship, not even her name. It is likely, however, she will measure up to her sister ships at roughly 236,860 gross tons, with the ability to welcome 5,600-5,700 passengers at double occupancy.

As sister ship to Utopia of the Seas, the first Oasis-class ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the new ship will also likely be able to use that new generation fuel source.

She will undoubtedly offer all the fantastic features so popular aboard the other ships in the class, including the split superstructure design, the Ultimate Abyss slide, the neighborhood concept theming, and the four production show venues encompassing air, ice, water, and traditional stage productions.

Allure of the Seas Construction

It is possible the new ship may also incorporate some features from the new Icon class, depending on how the ship’s overall design may be tweaked for her unique personality.

“This order signals Royal Caribbean Group’s continued confidence in our partnership that has delivered some of the most innovative ships at sea,” said Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “We look forward to building upon this relationship as we help bring this ship to life.”

While the agreement has been reached for the ship’s construction, she is not physically underway as yet. The order is contingent on appropriate financing, which is standard in the shipbuilding industry. Financial arrangements are expected to be completed and confirmed later this year.

When the ship gets underway, she will continue to grow the fleets of the Royal Caribbean Group, which has recently added Silver Nova (Silversea), Celebrity Ascent (Celebrity Cruises), and Icon of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International) to the waves, giving travelers more cruise vacation options than ever.