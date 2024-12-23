Travel Advisory Update Following Earthquake at Cruise Port

Following the destructive impact of a magnitude 7.3 earthquake on December 17, 2024, a 6.1 tremor, and 5.5 magnitude aftershocks, the US Department of State has escalated its travel advisory for Vanuatu to Level 3.

This advisory strongly urges US citizens to reconsider travel to the archipelago nation made up of 83 volcanic islands in the South Pacific.

The earthquakes, which peaked at 12:47 p.m. local time just 19 miles from Port Vila, Vanuatu’s capital, have caused significant infrastructure damage to Vanuatu’s main island of Efate, impacting local transportation and emergency services.

It also heavily damaged the US Embassy building, severely compromising the US government’s ability to provide emergency services. The building also housed the embassies for the UK, France, and New Zealand, the latter of which also issued an increased caution advisory to its citizens.

At least 16 people were killed due to the earthquakes, with over 200 more of the island’s 49,034 inhabitants injured. Given the scale of the destruction, the local government implemented a curfew in the hardest-hit areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 28, 2024.

As authorities struggle to manage the aftermath, which includes a potential health crisis as approximately 20,000 residents lack access to clean water, rescue and recovery operations are ongoing, with international aid efforts gearing up to support the island nation.

The State Department’s Level 3 advisory suggests US citizens “postpone non-essential travel until conditions stabilize.”

It also advises guests to “prepare for disruptions by ensuring you have sufficient supplies of water, food, and medications, as resources are limited” and to “have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance.”

Travel advisories are just that: an advisory. If someone chooses to visit an area under an advisory, they risk conditions that could endanger their health, safety, or security.

Cruise Lines Alter Itineraries

Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas was in Vanuatu when the earthquake struck, albeit 76 miles away at the more remote Mystery Island. With the archipelago extending 800 miles, not all islands were impacted by the quakes.

In fact, not all 4,180 passengers aboard the ship were even aware of the nearby earthquake until the captain made the announcement the ship would have to skip its December 18 call in Vila and instead return to Mystery Island.

Carnival Luminosa in Vanuatu (Photo Credit: litttree)

Carnival Corporation, which had a number of cruise lines scheduled to visit Port Vila following the quakes, made a $60,000 donation to ProMedical Vanuatu to support in the search and medical care of islanders injured during the earthquake.

“This donation has been made possible thanks to all of Carnival Corporation & plc cruise lines operating in the region – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Cunard, and P&O Cruises Australia as well as the generosity of P&O guests,” said Carnival in a statement.

Its P&O Cruises Australia had two vessels avoid the damaged Port Vila on 10-day itineraries that each departed from Australia on December 17, 2024.

The 2,600-guest Pacific Encounter and the 2,636-passenger Pacific Adventure were set to call in Vila on December 21 and 22, respectively, but spent the day at sea instead. Pacific Encounter, however, maintained its call to Mystery Island.

Carnival Cruise Line also diverted its 2,826-guest Carnival Luminosa. Its December 23, 2024, visit to Port Vila took passengers to Mystery Island instead.

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth, with 2,081 guests, will avoid the port on December 28, 2024, and stay at sea.

Royal Caribbean Group also anticipates adjusting its itineraries for its Royal Caribbean and Silversea Cruises. Quantum of the Seas and the 728-passenger Silver Nova have December 24 and December 30 calls scheduled for Vila, respectively.