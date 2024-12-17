Major Earthquake Rocks Vanuatu, Cruise Ship Visits in Jeopardy

Port Vila, the capital of the island nation of Vanuatu, was struck by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake during the afternoon of December 17, 2024, causing widespread destruction.

The quake, occurring 19 miles from the port at 12:47 p.m. local time, has been followed by a series of aftershocks, including multiple 5.5-, 5.4- and 5.1-magnitudes, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Thankfully, a tsunami warning has been cleared.

Although authorities are still assessing the scale of the damage, reports from the Pacific Island nation say the earthquake has heavily impacted critical infrastructure, including government buildings housing the US, UK, New Zealand, and French Embassies.

Port facilities are also said to have experienced damage. A video shared on X by Dan McGarry shows landslides near the shipping terminal, isolating the area and burying part of the wharf.

Caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai declared a state of emergency for Vila and announced a curfew would be placed on the hardest-hit areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for seven days.

Massive landslides near our international shipping terminal. A lot of digging out ahead. This is going to impact our ability to respond. pic.twitter.com/dpgyK8tcpf — Dan McGarry (@VanuatuDan) December 17, 2024

Additionally, Port Vila’s international airport has been closed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has staff on the ground and is working with the Ministry of Health and Vila Central Hospital to aid in health response. Fourteen fatalities have been reported and more than 200 injuries.

Cruise Line Alters Call

Vanuatu is an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, consisting of about 83 volcanic islands spread across 800 miles. Port Vila, located on Efate Island, is one of the larger and more central islands and serves as the nation’s hub for government and tourism.

Royal Caribbean, a frequent visitor to Vanuatu that is also said to be adding its own private destination Perfect Day at Lelepa, currently has a vessel in the area.

The 168,666-gross-ton Quantum of the Seas is the only passenger ship in Vanuatu and was calling on the smaller Mystery Island when the earthquake occurred.

Located about 390 miles south of Port Vila, the secluded island does not have any residents and instead serves as a beach and snorkel stop for cruise ships.

Guests onboard the 4,180-passenger Quantum of the Seas posted on social media that some felt light tremors, but others didn’t notice.

“My daughter was asleep and didn’t even know about the earthquake,” said one.

However, the vessel was scheduled to visit Port Vila on December 18, 2024, and passengers have reported they have been told they will return to Mystery Island instead.

Port Vila, Vanuatu (Photo Credit: Pvince73)

The next ship scheduled to stop at Port Vila is P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Encounter on December 21, followed by its Pacific Adventure on December 22.

Silversea and Cunard both have vessels scheduled to arrive later in the month, with Cunard telling a UK site, it is “actively evaluating the situation and remain in close contact with local authorities. We will provide updates as more information becomes available, and will advise our guests and travel advisors as soon as we are able to.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the earthquake that has struck Vanuatu, and our thoughts are with all those affected,” said the cruise line.

Also scheduled to arrive during the 7-day state-of-emergency period are Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Luminosa and a return call for Quantum of the Seas on December 23 and 24, respectively.

Passengers are advised to keep an eye on itinerary changes as cruise lines assess the situation and make changes accordingly.