Tour Company Reassures Cruisers Bound for Roatan, Honduras

As a popular cruise port, Roatan, Honduras, welcomes more than one million cruise guests annually.

But, due to a recently updated travel advisory by the US Government, many soon-to-be cruisers have become worried about visiting the port on upcoming sailings. Afterall, the advisory puts Honduras at a Level 3 – which means tourists should reconsider travel.

However, doing so would be detrimental to the economy and livelihood of many in the tourism and hospitality industries who rely heavily on cruise ship calls.

Just for context, 1.4 million cruise passengers visited the Western Caribbean destination in 2023 – which was an increase of 47.6%.

The Port of Roatan and the Mahogany Bay Cruise Port accommodate calls from several mainstream cruise lines year-round – including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival-owned ships – welcoming guests to Roatan’s capital city of Coxen Hole.

With this in mind, Bryan Tejada, the general manager of AT21 TOURS Roatan, has issued a letter explaining why Roatan is still safe to visit – and how it’s different from the rest of the country.

As a leading operator of shore excursions for cruise guests in Coxen Hole, as well as all-inclusive vacation packages for other visitors, Tejada and his team are very familiar with the island.

“We understand that recent news regarding a US Department of Justice advisory for Honduras may have raised concerns about your upcoming trip. However, it’s important to note that Roatan, where you will be visiting, is fundamentally different from the mainland of Honduras, both in terms of safety and overall travel experience,” Tejada wrote.

Further reinforcing this, even the US travel advisory noted that tourism hot spots are safer than other parts of the country – including Roatan.

“Around resort areas in the Bay Islands, which include Roatan, Utila, and Guanaja, there is a concentration of resources, and these areas are better policed,” the travel advisory reads, in part.

That said, this would likely be a port call where it would be prudent to book with a reputable tour operator – such as AT21 TOURS Roatan – that knows the island well and is aware of current safety information.

Roatan is Located Away From Danger

One of the key distinctions that Tejada wanted to make is that Roatan is not part of mainland Honduras – which is where the crime and violence that triggered the travel advisory is more rampant.

“Roatan is one of the Bay Islands located about 40 miles off the northern coast of mainland Honduras. It is a well-known tropical paradise, celebrated for its vibrant coral reefs, pristine beaches, and welcoming local communities,” explained Tejada.

“The advisory you’ve read pertains to the mainland, where certain challenges exist in areas far removed both geographically and contextually from Roatan. In contrast, Roatan has a strong focus on maintaining its reputation as a premier tourist destination, which includes heightened safety protocols in areas frequented by visitors,” the business manager added.

Indeed, local authorities work closely with law enforcement, tourism organizations, and business owners to keep visitors safe and happy – bringing in extra security as required.

This situation actually sounds quite similar to the current situation in Labadee, Haiti – which is Royal Caribbean’s 260-acre private destination on the north coast of Haiti.

While Haiti is under the most severe Level 4 travel advisory – which stands for “do not travel” – Labadee is safer because it’s over 100 miles away from the crime and unrest unfolding in Port-au-Prince, which is the country’s capital city.

The exclusive destination is also part of a heavily guarded area that is protected by high fences, private security, and even armed guards.

But no matter where cruisers travel – whether that is an exotic destination or to the grocery store at home – it’s always a good idea to exercise basic precautions, such as staying aware of one’s surroundings and safeguarding belongings.