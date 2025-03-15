New Rules in Roatan Impact Carnival Shore Excursions

Roatan, Honduras, which is one of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean, is famous for its wildlife – especially the sloths and monkeys.

But while cruise guests used to be able to cuddle up with the wildlife and pose for once-in-a-lifetime pictures, this is no longer the case.

Roatan’s recent ban on interacting with the animals, which went into effect on March 1, 2025, has now also impacted shore excursions offered by Carnival Cruise Line.

This won’t stop the cruise line from calling on Mahogany Bay – which was a $62 million investment that the Carnival Corporation built and controls in Honduras – or from running the five impacted tours. Things will just look a little different.

“We have an important update regarding a recent change to local regulations for tours that include wildlife,” reads an email to guests booked on impacted excursions.

“While you will be able to closely observe the wildlife that will be present during your tour, please note that you will not be permitted to touch or feed them. This mandate will be strictly enforced by local authorities,” continued the update from Carnival.

While future visitors might be disappointed by the change, the new rule was implemented for the well being of the animals.

Honduras’ National Institute of Forest Conservation shared that the reason behind the stricter regulations was due to “the drastic increase in the frequency of illegal trafficking, mismanagement and OVERMANIPULATION OF WILDLIFE observed in recent years on Roatan Island.”

The ban also follows the rescue of five different sloth bears that were confiscated while being illegally sent to Roatan in January 2025 – which may have been the final straw for the local government.

Additionally, handling the animals can also be stressful for the creatures that cruise guests go to see, even though reputable sanctuaries and conservation centers do try to mitigate this as much as possible.

Which Shore Excursions are Impacted?

Five different tours that are offered by Carnival Cruise Line have been adjusted to account for the new restriction.

First on the list is the “Pirates, Birds & Monkeys of the Caribbean” tour, which lasts for four hours and costs $59.99 per person.

The tour, which is centered in Gumbalimba Park, will still visit a refuge where guests can get up close and personal with white face monkeys, parrots, and macaws (but now without touching the animals). Tourists will also still visit Coxens Cave to learn about the history of pirates.

Next up is the slightly longer “Canopy & Gumbalimba Park” tour, which lasts for 4.5 hours and follows up an exhilarating zip lining experience with now modified-animal encounters.

Mahogany Beach (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

The third experience to be tweaked is called “Tabyana Beach Day & Gumbalimba,” which lasts for 4.5 hours and costs $79.99 per person.

In addition to exploring Gumbalimba Park – which is home to the Monkey Refuge and Coxen’s Cove – those that book this excursion can also enjoy activities like snorkeling and listening to Caribbean music on the Tabyana Beach.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

The final two tours – “Monkeys, Sloths & Macaws” and “Discover Roatan – Monkeys, Sloths & Macaws” – are perhaps the most animal-centric on the list. Both start at $99.99 per person, last for 3.5 hours, and are advertised as “wildlife encounters” on Carnival’s website.

While guests will still be able to visit, see, and learn about the animals, they will no longer be able to hold or feed them – which were previously the highlights of these experiences.

If the changes to these tours are deal breakers for you, Carnival does allow guests to cancel shore excursions booked through the cruise line for a full refund until two days before embarkation – which is the pre-sail cut off time.

With the cruise line offering more than 50 shore excursions in Mahogany Bay, there likely will be another activity that strikes your fancy.