US Government Updates Travel Advisories for Two Cruise Ports

Two popular cruise destinations have received updated travel advisories from the US Government – and guests who will be sailing here will want to pay extra attention to staying safe in these ports.

The first of these destinations is Honduras, which is a country in Central America that is bordered by the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

While the US State Department kept Honduras at a Level 3 travel advisory – which means tourists should reconsider travel – the government adjusted the reasons behind the advisory on December 10, 2024.

Previously, the advisory was set due to crime and kidnapping, but now crime is listed as the only reason.

“Violent crime, such as homicide, armed robbery, and kidnapping, remains common. Violent gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime, rape, narcotics, and human trafficking, is widespread. Local authorities may lack sufficient resources to respond effectively to serious crime incidents,” reads the advisory.

“Around resort areas in the Bay Islands, which include Roatan, Utila, and Guanaja, there is a concentration of resources, and these areas are better policed,” continues the advisory.

Cruise ships most commonly dock in the Port of Roatan, which is located in the town center of Coxen Hole in the capital city of Roatan – and is usually the port of choice for Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Mahogany Bay Cruise Port, which is located on the south side of Roatan, is also one of the largest cruise port in the Caribbean. This port is mainly called upon by Carnival-owned ships.

Between the two ports, Honduras welcomed 1.4 million passengers in 2023 – which was an increase of 47.6% – with continued growth expected for the tourism sector.

But while Roatan is listed as a safer part of the country, the US Government still recommends that cruisers keep safety top-of-mind – such as by staying aware of their surroundings, avoiding the demonstrations that occur frequently throughout the country, and not using public transportation (including white car taxis).

This would likely be a good port to book private excursions directly through the cruise line – as the cruise brand would have already vetted vendors for safety and quality.

As another Central American country that is bordered by the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, Costa Rica can pop up on cruises sailing to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, the Panama Canal, and the US Pacific Coast.

While Costa Rica isn’t quite as popular as Honduras among the major cruise lines, the main cruise ports (Puerto Caldera, Puntarenas, and Puerto Limon) are visited by mainstream brands like Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean.

That said, the hundreds of thousands of cruisers who sail to this destination annually should be aware that the US Government also updated the travel advisory for Costa Rica on December 10, 2024.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

Costa Rica is on a Level 2 travel advisory, which means that tourists should exercise increased caution while traveling here. Like Honduras, the level of the advisory didn’t change, but rather the reason behind it.

The advisory was and still is in place due to crime, but the explanation behind what type of crime and what resources are available has been edited.

“Petty crime is common throughout Costa Rica. Violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault, also affects tourists,” reads the current advisory.

But before the update, the explanation included an additional sentence that read “the Costa Rican government provides additional security resources in areas frequented by tourists.”

It’s unclear why that sentence was removed and if security resources are still in place.

But like in Honduras, guests who sail here should practice caution – such as by being aware of their surroundings, avoiding walking alone on poorly lit beaches or streets, and to avoid displaying signs of wealth to deter potential robbers.