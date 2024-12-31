Strong Bookings Mean Carnival Cruise Line Cannot Help Upgrades

With bookings into 2025 and beyond selling fast, Carnival Cruise Line does not have significant upgrades available for already booked guests. While some travelers think they may have an insider secret to securing such upgrades, that choice is also not available.

This has been brought to the attention of Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, with more and more people asking him for free upgrades or even just assistance with securing the desired upgrade.

Unfortunately, modifying bookings in this way is not something that Heald can assist with, no matter what the circumstances.

“I cannot help with upgrades,” Heald confirmed on his Facebook page. “I have been asked for this a lot these last few weeks but please, while I can help you with many other things upgrades are not on my menu.”

Heald is highly active on Facebook, responding to hundreds of comments, questions, and requests nearly every day from his more than 593,000 followers.

Typical requests that Heald can assist with are things such as changing a dining time, requesting a table for two in the Main Dining Room, planning to scatter ashes at sea, or recognizing a special occasion.

He also regularly responds to different rumors and incorrect information, such as whether or not Carnival Cruise Line will ban cruising ducks, charges for replacing lost stateroom keys, and passport requirement changes.

Even strange questions come to Heald’s attention, such as why Mardi Gras is named without the signature Carnival as part of her moniker or what the real name is for the onboard dining rooms.

Unfortunately, social media groups often promote incorrect information, tips, and “hacks” without verifying whether or not they are accurate. One such idea is that Heald can give anyone a free upgrade if they have enough special considerations – a suitable sob story, momentous celebration, or simply righteous indignation.

“There are many cruise bloggers and cruise news people who post tips on how to bag an upgrade,” Heald explained. “They should be ignored, they do not work.”

Some tricks proven to be ineffective are claiming claustrophobia after booking an inside stateroom, trying to plead sympathy due to a personal loss before sailing, or making numerous complaints about an assigned cabin.

“I often think to myself when I see these upgrade requests, why can’t you just be happy with the cabin you chose? Perhaps I am wrong to think that,” Heald mused.

Reputable travel agents and experienced cruisers will always recommend that anyone interested in taking a cruise book a stateroom they will enjoy, no matter what happens with any upgrades or promotions.

Some travelers really enjoy balconies, for example, while others want the extra amenities of a suite or prefer the total darkness of an interior cabin.

Carnival Cruise Ship Cabin (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Booking a “guaranteed” stateroom in that category can be a way to save some money, but means that guests may be assigned a less desirable location onboard. A guaranteed balcony, for example, will likely be the lowest price for a balcony cabin, but may be in a noisier area or could have an obstructed view.

Of course, booking the stateroom you want right away is the only surefire way to not be disappointed at an assigned room or lack of upgrades.

Strong Bookings Mean No Upgrades Available

It should be noted that the high demand for cruises and strong bookings for Carnival cruises means that even if guests are willing to pay for an upgrade, there may not be any available.

“I should mention that in 2025 our bookings are so strong with people already finding out many cruises are sold out, it will be nigh on impossible to get an upgrade,” said Heald.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Cabins and Suites – What Are the Options?

Many travelers are booking their cruise vacations further and further ahead of departure dates in order to secure preferred itineraries, favorite ships, and the most desirable staterooms.

This means, however, that anyone hoping to book a last-minute cruise may have fewer options available. And of course, upgrades are out of the question as ships are sailing a nearly full occupancy each week.