Carnival Says that Not All Passport Options Work for Colombia

Travel documentation can be confusing, and especially when a cruise ship visits multiple countries on the same sailing, guests can wonder which documents they need for their vacation.

This is especially true when the subject of full passport books versus passport cards is raised. A card can be much easier and more convenient, but doesn’t always meet the necessary requirements at different destinations.

Carnival Cruise Line has addressed the issue of passport cards for sailings that include stops in Colombia, reaching out to authorities about what documentation is acceptable.

“Some of you’ve been asking about these cruises and the fact that you need a passport which of course you do,” said John Heald, the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador. “Some though were asking [if a] passport card will suffice and we’ve now heard from the correct people that this is not something that is allowed.”

Passport cards are smaller, wallet-sized versions of US passports. They can be more convenient to carry and are less expensive ($30 versus $130 for a full-sized, new passport), but have more restrictions and are not valid for all travel.

Most importantly, passport cards are not valid for international flights. This would mean if a guest accidentally missed their cruise ship or had to return home early from a foreign port of call, they would not be able to use a passport card.

With respect to Carnival ships sailing to Colombia, guests will not be permitted onboard without a full passport.

“It will need to be a passport book as the passport card will not allow you to get on the ship at the [homeport] if the ship is indeed going to Colombia,” Heald confirmed.

Carnival Cruise Line clearly outlines the need for passports when traveling to Colombia on its travel documentation webpage, though guests’ confusion is understandable as the website still lists passport cards as acceptable.

“Colombia – mandatory requirement for passport book or card (valid for at least six months beyond the completion of travel),” the website states.

It is possible that authorities in Colombia have recently updated their requirements, as documentation needs do change periodically with evolving security needs or updated technology. Hopefully, the cruise line will quickly update its website to lessen the confusion.

Cruise travelers should always check for requirement changes in the weeks leading up to their sailing just in case they need to arrange for different documents, visas, or other paperwork.

The Carnival Passport Controversy

Passports can be a hot-button topic among cruise travelers. Some will never set sail without their full-sized passports, citing emergency evacuations or the possibility of missing the ship and how helpful, even necessary, a passport can be in those situations.

Other travelers who prefer closed-loop cruises from US homeports may never see the need for a passport, especially if they aren’t able to cruise frequently.

The cost of passports, especially for families, may be prohibitive. The common argument for that cost is that a passport is valid for 10 years, and so can be a good investment over that time period.

Passport Book Vs Card (Photo Credit: Evgenia Parajanian)

There are no payment plans for passports, however, so the costs must be paid up front even if travelers may not use the documents frequently.

Where a traveler cruises to as well as what homeport they set sail from and how they reach that homeport can also impact whether or not a passport is necessary.

For example, sailing from Europe requires a passport both to fly from the US to Europe as well as to embark the ship. If the cruise is a transatlantic voyage, that also requires a passport as it does not start in the same US homeport where it ends.

If travelers enjoy just the occasional Caribbean cruise from their favorite US homeport, for example, a passport may never be necessary.

While I have taken 40 cruises (with more booked), I have never NEEDED a passport, though I do sail with one for convenience. For my first few cruises, I used my birth certificate and driver’s license, but loved cruising so much a passport made a good choice for me.

