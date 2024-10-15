Carnival Cruise Line Clarifies Scattering Ceremony at Sea

Scattering the ashes of a loved one at sea can be an amazing tribute for someone who loved cruising, felt a connection to the ocean, or dreamt of traveling the world, as the endless waves will continue their journey for many years to come.

While a cruise vacation is typically a fun and joyous occasion, a scattering ceremony is a solemn and somber event for those involved, including family members, friends, and the crew members who make such an event happen onboard. Unfortunately, there can also be much misinformation circulating online about these ceremonies.

A new rumor has set sail through social media promoting the idea that Carnival Cruise Line will no longer permit scattering ceremonies, but the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has firmly debunked that rumor.

“[A social media member] is saying, as now are other members, that you do not [grant] permission to scatter ashes overboard,” a concerned guest wrote to Heald. “Is this a new policy change?”

The guest also noted that online discussions have expressed “no harm, no foul” that interested travelers should simply scatter ashes on their own, without permission and without notifying the cruise line.

Heald has quickly refuted that assumption, explaining the consequences should travelers simply scatter human remains without proper arrangements.

“This is absolutely wrong. You must never do this. It has to be documented,” Heald explained. “There is paperwork to be completed by the Environmental Officer and if anyone does this without going through the proper requirements then the ship could be subject to a large fine for breach of environmental rules.”

It should be noted that in Carnival Cruise Line’s Cruise Ticket Contract, while scattering ceremonies are not specifically mentioned, travelers are obligated to comply with all environmental laws and procedures.

“Discharge of any item into the ocean and/or waterways is strictly prohibited,” the contract states.

The cruise line does outline the procedure for how to arrange a burial at sea ashes scattering ceremony onboard a Carnival ship, including how to bring cremated remains onboard the vessel, requirements for an urn or other container, and how to comply with different religious requirements for such a ceremony.

Memorializing a Loved One at Sea

Heald has also offered further guidance about how scatterings are conducted and what guests need to do to memorialize their loved one in this unique and meaningful way. He can assist with the process to ensure travelers have a meaningful and respectful memorial, but the process must be arranged in advance.

“Two or three days before the cruise please send me a request for an ashes scattering,” he clarified. “Please include the ship and cabin number. I will then make the arrangements with the ship directly.”

Travelers should then visit the Guest Services desk onboard on the second day of their cruise – the first full day after embarkation – who will then be able to confirm the time and place for the ceremony.

Carnival Cruise Line Funnel (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

It should be noted that scattering ceremonies can only be held 12 nautical miles outside of port. This means that it is not possible, for example, to spread a loved one’s ashes directly in the harbor of a favorite port of call.

At the time of the ceremony, the guest and their companions – a maximum of 12 people – will be escorted to a private place for the release, a spot that may not be publicly accessible onboard and therefore may require using crew stairs. Guests will be given a few private minutes as they say their goodbyes to their loved one.

Afterward, the ship’s Captain will provide a certificate with the coordinates of where the ashes were released as a keepsake of the memorial.

“There is no charge for any of this,” Heald confirmed. “Please know I will always be here to help with this if you need.”

Guests who have arranged such ceremonies for their loved ones in the past are full of praise for how the ceremonies have been conducted. “Respectful” “lovely” “moving” “perfect” “gentle” and “honored” are just a few of the adjectives used to describe their experiences as they have scattered ashes at sea from various Carnival ships.

Scattering burial at sea ceremonies are available from any Carnival cruise ship, but are subject to individual itineraries and the operational needs of the vessel on specific sailings.

Travelers interested in such a ceremony should reach out to Carnival Cruise Line, whether directly or through Heald, as soon as their wishes are known in order to ensure it can be arranged as easily as possible.