Stateroom Details Revealed for Giant New MSC Cruise Ship for the US

It’s not even winter but the countdown to spring is on with MSC Cruises revealing new details about accommodations on its upcoming new vessel, MSC World America, debuting in April 2025.

The ship, designed to cater specifically to the US cruiser, will offer guests 19 stateroom categories, making this one of the most versatile ships in the fleet.

Options range from family staterooms with connecting rooms to ultra-luxurious Owner’s Suites in the exclusive MSC Yacht Club.

“Each stateroom on MSC World America is designed with care and attention to detail, mixing MSC Cruises’ European style with American comfort to create the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate after an exciting day exploring ashore,” said MSC Cruises.

At the pinnacle of luxury will be the Owner’s Suites. Spanning more than 1,600 square feet, each suite includes a large bedroom with a walk-in closet, a lavish bathroom with an imperial bathtub, and a separate living and dining area.

Guests in these suites can unwind on a private terrace featuring a hot tub and an al fresco dining setup, making them the most opulent accommodations in the MSC Cruises’ fleet.

Read Also: Why Are MSC Cruises So Cheap?

The Duplex Suites, also part of the MSC Yacht Club, will span two levels for a home-away-from-home feel. The lower level includes a dining area, a living room, and a guest bathroom, while the upper level features a spacious bedroom with its own bathroom. Some of these suites will offer two-level private sundecks with hot tubs.

For families, the Connecting Family Staterooms connect through internal doors, while passengers wanting to stay in the heart of the action will find Promenade View Balcony Staterooms that overlook MSC World America’s outdoor promenade.

MSC World America Connecting Suite (Photo Credit: MSC Cruises)

Meanwhile, the Infinite Ocean View Staterooms, exclusive to MSC Cruises’ World Class ships, will feature a panoramic sliding window that transforms into a glass balcony railing to blur the line between indoors and outdoors and provide uninterrupted views of the horizon.

Additionally, the vessel offers three interior cabin options, ranging from 107 to 161 square feet; three ocean-view options across Decks 5 through 14, ranging from 129 to 215 square feet; and five types of balcony staterooms across Decks 9 through 16, ranging from 172 to 182 square feet.

Seven suite styles, found on Decks 9 through 16, may come with a private hot tub and balcony. These suites, beginning with the Grand Suite Aurea and extending to Deluxe Suite Aurea, span from 215 to 377 square feet.

Exclusive MSC Yacht Club suites, found on Decks 15 to 21, range in size from 161 to 1,119 square feet.

MSC World America Will Debut in April 2025

MSC World America is scheduled to set sail on its inaugural voyage on April 12, 2025, offering a range of 7- and 14-night Caribbean itineraries from Miami.

The 215,863-gross-ton-ship, which will accommodate up to 6,782 guests, will feature seven unique onboard districts.

MSC World America at Shipyard (Photo Credit: Emrys Thakkar)

Beyond the ship-within-a-ship MSC Yacht Club district, guests will find a family area; an adults-only “zen” area; the Aqua Deck, which will be home to two pools that transform into an entertainment venue by night; and the Galleria shopping and dining hub.

The World Promenade, a highlight of the vessel, will surround an impressive 11-deck spiral dry slide and offer oceanfront dining and entertainment options, while The Terraces will combine retail outlets with dining venues and nighttime attractions like a karaoke bar and comedy club.

MSC World America is currently in the outfitting stage of construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. Get a sneak peek from the shipyard here.