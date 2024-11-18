MSC Cruises Starts Winter Season from Cruise Capital of the World

And they’re off! MSC Cruises’ three ships sailing from PortMiami for the winter have officially kicked off their Caribbean seasons.

The lineup that includes European-designed MSC Divina, MSC Seaside, and MSC Seascape is solidifying the cruise line’s presence in America by offering three ships from the same port to provide a variety of itineraries to the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea.

“MSC Divina, MSC Seascape, and MSC Seaside are not only fan favorites but also highly competitive ships in the US market,” said Lynn Torrent, MSC Cruises USA’s executive vice president and COO.

“With three exceptional ships and an expanded selection of itineraries in Miami, we are providing guests with more opportunities than ever to explore the Caribbean in unparalleled style,” she added.

MSC Divina, carrying up to 3,502 passengers, was the first to launch from Miami on a 3-night voyage to the Bahamas on November 15, 2024. The vessel will continuously operate 3- and 4-night cruises every week to Nassau and MSC Cruises’ private destination, Ocean Cay.

Read Also: Things to Know About Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

It was followed by the massive 5,877-guest MSC Seascape, which departed on a 7-night cruise to Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mexico, and the Bahamas on November 16, 2024. The ship will set off every Saturday to Eastern and Western destinations.

Finally, MSC Seaside, with up to 4,132 passengers, set off on its weekly 7-night journeys to the Eastern Caribbean on Sunday, November 17, 2024. That itinerary includes calls in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

All three roundtrip sailings are the first of continuous offerings that will be offered through the end of March 2025.

As MSC Seaside leaves PortMiami for the Mediterranean on April 6, 2025, the brand-new MSC World America will arrive to take her place, offering its first of many 7-night Caribbean voyages.

The 6,762-guest ship is wrapping up construction Chantiers de l’Atlantique and is the first vessel in the fleet designed specifically for an American audience. It will make its grand debut in Miami on April 12, 2025.

“For both the quick getaway and the extended vacation, or something in between, we ensure an unsurpassed experience from the moment guests step on board,” said MSC Cruises USA’s Executive Vice President of Operations Neil Palomba.

MSC’s Growing US Presence

MSC Cruises’ expansion in Miami is just one example of its doubling down on the American market. The cruise line has five ships sailing in the Caribbean this 2024-25 winter season – a first for the company.

Besides Miami, the cruise line is also positioning ships in Port Canaveral, Florida, and New York City for winters in the Caribbean.

The arrival of MSC Divina at PortMiami. (Photo Credit: MSC Cruises)

In Port Canaveral, the 181,541-gross-ton MSC Grandiosa will offer 7-day Caribbean itineraries, split between Eastern and Western locales, when it launches its winter season on December 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, the first Meraviglia Plus-class ship, MSC Meraviglia, is offering journeys from New York City to Nassau and Ocean Cay in the Bahamas, with longer voyages delving deeper into the Caribbean to calls in the Virgin Islands and St. Maarten.

In 2025, MSC Cruises will begin operations in Galveston, Texas, when MSC Seascape begins to homeport in the Lone Star State in November 2025.

By 2026, the cruise line will offer its first Alaskan itineraries, beginning in May, with MSC Poesia sailing out of Seattle, Washington.

If we look away from the cruise ship aspect, the cruise line is also investing in a new $100 million North America Division headquarters in downtown Miami, Florida. MSC’s giant new cruise terminal is also nearing completion at PortMiami.