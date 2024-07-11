Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas Arrives at Port Canaveral, Florida

Royal Caribbean International’s Utopia of the Seas has made its much-anticipated arrival to its new home port, Port Canaveral, Florida, on July 11, 2024, marking its official entry into the United States.

Second in size only to Icon of the Seas and the sixth and final Oasis-class vessel, Utopia of the Seas was constructed at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, with its keel laid in 2022. Royal Caribbean received the ship from the builders on June 13, 2024, after completing successful sea trials led by Captain Gus Anderson.

Following its delivery, Utopia of the Seas embarked on a transatlantic voyage on June 23, charting a course from St. Nazaire, France, to its designated home port with a critical stop in Ponce, Puerto Rico, for a series of technical tests at the Port of the Americas.

Welcome to @PortCanaveral! @RoyalCaribbean's newest ship, the Utopia of the Seas made her maiden arrival to her home port this morning, marking the start of her tenure sailing from the Space Coast! pic.twitter.com/J3UWBpl8jE — Jerry Pike (@JerryPikePhoto) July 11, 2024

From July 6 to 8, the ship and its crew underwent thorough inspections and training with the U.S. Coast Guard and Public Health authorities. Crew also stocked up on supplies and cargo ahead of its Orlando-area arrival.

Said Port of Americas of the call, “We have had the immense honor of hosting the majestic Utopia of the Seas at the Port Authority of Ponce. These days have been especially vibrant and exciting. A sincere thank you to Royal Caribbean International for choosing our port and to the City of Ponce for the warm and enthusiastic welcome to this magnificent ship!”

Excited onlookers in Florida were on hand to welcome the ship from the port’s jetty park as Utopia of the Seas finally arrived on the Space Coast on Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. It docked at Terminal 1, Royal Caribbean’s terminal located at Port Canaveral’s Terminal B.

Utopia of the Seas’ arrival is a significant milestone for the cruise line and the port alike. As the second-largest cruise ship in the world, boasting a gross tonnage of over 230,000, the ship can accommodate 5,600 passengers and 2,200 crew members, and is the first ship by the cruise line built specifically for short yet immersive cruises.

It is expected to boost the local economy, bringing thousands of passengers to the area each week to what is already one of the busiest cruise ports in the world. In 2023, Port Canaveral set a record-high 6.8 million cruise passengers.

Cruise Ship Begins Homeporting at Port Canaveral

Touted as the “World’s Biggest Weekend,” Utopia of the Seas is set to offer 3- and 4-night cruises through a series of regularly scheduled routes taking guests to Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, both in The Bahamas.

Said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, “Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state of mind, they’re a reality any day of the week. This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together.”

Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico

Before launching on its first scheduled cruise from Port Canaveral on July 19, 2024, Utopia of the Seas will operate a two-night “shakedown” cruise to perform additional tests and allow the crew to get better acquainted with the vessel ahead of its three-night christening cruise embarking on July 15.

The christening event will include the ship’s official naming ceremony and will feature Grammy Award-winning singer Meghan Trainor serving as godmother. Trainor headlines the party with a private show at Perfect Day at CocoCay’s outdoor AquaTheater.

The 18-deck Utopia of the Seas offers a range of attractions, including the Ultimate Abyss, the longest dry slide at sea, a zip line, the FlowRider surf simulator, five swimming pools, eight hot tubs, and a “Perfect Storm” water park.

Dining options are plentiful with over 40 choices, highlighted by innovations like Royal Caribbean’s first food truck-style The Spare Tire and the rail journey-inspired Royal Railway—Utopia Station.

Entertainment includes two casinos and five live music venues, Additionally, the ship introduces 20 new stateroom types and is powered by liquified natural gas, marking a first for the Oasis class.