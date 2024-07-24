Nassau Cruise Port Celebrates Inaugural Visit of Utopia of the Seas

As Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship, Utopia of the Seas, enjoys her maiden voyage, the ship and its passengers and crew were welcomed in Nassau, Bahamas, in grand style.

Arriving for its inaugural visit to the island nation’s capital city on Sunday, July 21, 2024, the 5,668-passenger Oasis-class vessel was received at Nassau Cruise Port with a celebration that included live music from two bands at the arrivals terminal and an array of fun at the port’s Marketplace.

Utopia of the Seas Arriving at Nassau Cruise Port

Visitors were treated to Bahamian trivia games with prizes consisting of selections from port vendors and Authentically Bahamian luxury brands. A photo booth also allowed guests to capture the day with selfies branded with “Utopia” pier signage and a custom NCP magazine cover photo frame.

Read Also: Utopia of the Seas Size Comparison – Facts and Stats

The event concluded with a Bahamian concert at the port’s amphitheater, hosted by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, featuring performances by several local bands.

“We love to go the extra mile to celebrate grand achievements in the Bahamian cruise sector,” said Shawn Gomez, marketing and communications manager of Nassau Cruise Port. “Nassau Cruise Port is not just a port; it’s an experience.”

More than 26,000 passengers joined in the celebration as five additional ships also called on Nassau simultaneously, including Utopia of the Seas’ 5,484-passenger sister ship Allure of the Seas, another Oasis-class vessel operated by Royal Caribbean International.

Maiden Voyage Marks a Milestone for Nassau’s Tourism

The 236,860-gross-ton Utopia of the Seas initially departed on her 3-night maiden voyage to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral on Friday, July 19, 2024. Its sail away was equally celebratory, with a fun-filled afternoon with vendors, giveaways, and live music.

Calling the event the “World’s Biggest Wave Out,” nearly 800 people were on hand to wave the ship bon voyage as it headed first to Royal Caribbean International’s private island retreat, Perfect Day at CocoCay on Saturday, July 20.

Utopia of the Seas Arriving at Nassau Cruise Port

Built entirely to provide 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways from its homeport in Port Canaveral, the final Oasis-class ship returned to Port Canaveral on July 22. Then, it began its weekday voyage on a continual schedule between the Space Coast of Florida and the Bahamas.

Utopia of the Seas’ regular visits is expected to benefit Nassau’s Bahamian businesses, from vendors and luxury brands to tour operators and restaurants.

The port anticipates a record-breaking 5.6 million passengers arriving in 2024. On the day Utopia and Allure of the Seas called, it also received Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Conquest, Freedom, and Sunshine, as well as Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy.

The collision of big-ship arrivals was not a first for the port, which witnessed a record-breaking day with 29,316 cruise guests arriving on December 27, 2023.

The port has been actively working to draw in cruise lines with a $330 million newly renovated port and, most recently, announcing its plans to build a $35-million water park.

Royal Caribbean is also expanding its offerings for its cruise guests with the addition of its Royal Beach Club. Located on Paradise Island near the Nassau Cruise Port, the 17-acre club will feature private beach space, a small water park, and multiple swimming pools.

It is slated to open in 2025 and will accommodate 2,700 guests per visit.