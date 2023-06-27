Top Two Largest-Ever Cruise Ships Both Arriving in 2024

Royal Caribbean International is gearing up for one of the most exciting years in its history. In 2024, the cruise line is launching two colossal cruise ships, Utopia of the Seas and Icon of the Seas. Both will be the top two largest cruise ships in the world! It promises to be a defining moment in the cruise industry and will have a huge impact.

With Utopia of the Seas and Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean is moving towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. Despite their size, both vessels will run much cleaner than the other 26 ships in the fleet, as they are outfitted with LNG propulsion and fuel cell technology.

Utopia of the Seas: Arriving July 2024

Utopia of the Seas, the sixth and final ship of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class fleet, is marketed as “The World’s Biggest Weekend,” and will be the first Oasis-class cruise ship designed entirely around shorter 3-4 night itineraries that make the most of your weekend.

The largest Oasis-class cruise ship to date, Utopia of the Seas, is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. Construction started with cutting the first steel in April 2022 and reached another major milestone when the keel was laid down in July 2022.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

Once completed, she will measure 236,860 gross tons and can accommodate 5,668 guests at double occupancy.

The inaugural voyage is set for July 22, 2024, with the 28th ship in the fleet embarking on a 4-night cruise to Nassau and the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Sailing from Port Canaveral, Utopia of the Seas is packed with amenities, boasting 18 public decks, 21 dining venues, five pools, 23 bars, two casinos, and much more spread out over eight different neighborhoods.

Utopia of the Seas Facts

Some highlights include the Ultimate Abyss slide, a zip line, and the FlowRider surf simulator. There will also be a new specialty restaurant, a poolside food truck, and the new Pesky Parrot bar.

Utopia of the Seas also introduces two new Solarium Suites, providing an adult-only area with its own pool and whirlpools, and offers 20 new room types compared to other Royal Caribbean cruise ships, including the Royal Loft Suite.

Icon of the Seas: Arriving January 2024

The other remarkable addition, and the 27th cruise ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet, will be Icon of the Seas.

Billed as “The World’s Best Family Vacation,” the cruise ship will sail from Miami, Florida, on January 27, 2024. Icon of the Seas will offer 7-night Caribbean cruises, including stops at Basseterre, St. Kitts or Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Icon of the Seas Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, Icon of the Seas is the first of the new Icon class ships. At 250,800 gross tons, she will be the largest cruise ship in the world upon launch.

The vessel can house 5,610 guests at double occupancy but with the capacity to hold up to 7,600 guests. The first steel for the vessel was cut on June 14, 2021, and she already returned from her first sea trials earlier this month, on June 22.

Icon of the Seas Facts

Icon of the Seas‘ 20 decks house 2,805 staterooms, seven pools, nine whirlpools, and six record-breaking water slides. An incredible 2,350 international crew will be onboard to ensure all guests are well cared for while enjoying themselves in eight neighborhoods, each boasting unique features and attractions.

Among the 28 different cabin categories, there are new options like the Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies, Surfside Family View Cabins, and the Ultimate Family Townhouse suite.

Utopia or Icon?

Royal Caribbean is breaking the mold again with Utopia of the Seas and Icon of the Seas. While the Oasis-class ships have been around for some years, Royal Caribbean has infused freshness and anticipation into the class with Utopia of the Seas.

With Icon of the Seas, the cruise line has gone all-out to create something that many didn’t believe possible onboard a cruise ship. She promises to be the epitome of a family vacation at sea, which is precisely what Royal Caribbean set out to do.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The launch of these two vessels will undoubtedly create waves in the cruise industry, pushing boundaries in design and guest experiences. However, Royal is taking a very serious step toward becoming a more sustainable focussed company with these two ships. Something that was badly needed for the Miami-based company.

Whether you’re looking for a swift yet luxurious weekend getaway with Utopia‘s 3 to 4-night itineraries or a week-long, family-focused adventure with Icon‘s 7-night itineraries, the choice between the two vessels comes down to personal choice.

Yet, regardless of your preference, both ships promise an unforgettable cruise filled with innovative entertainment, culinary delights, and relaxation. These cutting-edge vessels offer a new era of cruising, and we can’t wait to see them set sail in 2024.