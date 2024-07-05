Royal Caribbean Announces Godmother for New Mega-Ship Utopia of the Seas

Award-winning singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor will serve as godmother to Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas during a 3-day christening extravaganza held onboard the ship and on land at the line’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private destination.

Royal Caribbean announced the big event on July 5, 2024 — the same day when cruisers can start entering a contest to attend the festivities. Rules about the giveaway are on the cruise line’s Instagram channel, and the contest closes to entries on July 7, 2024.

Just 52 lucky cruisers will win the prize, and the number of winners was chosen to represent the weekends of each year, since Utopia of the Seas will primarily offer short, getaway sailings of 3 and 4 nights. The christening gala will be held during the three days prior to the ship’s inaugural sailing from Port Canaveral on July 19, 2024.

Utopia of the Seas Godmother Meghan Trainor

“Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state of mind, they’re a reality any day of the week. This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway,” added Bayley.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay: Full Guide

The 3-night party will feature the christening of the ship, a performance by Trainor at Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Trainor’s headliner show, which will be held in the ship’s outdoor AquaTheater.

“It’s an incredible honor to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come. The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans,” said Meghan Trainor.

Trainor has gained superstar status since releasing her first major hit, “All About That Bass,” in 2014. She won a GRAMMY award for Best New Artist, and has eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums. She recently released her sixth studio album, “Timeless.”

With Port Canaveral as her homeport, the 5,600-guest Utopia of the Seas is the sixth and final ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class. With 16 decks and weighing in at 236,860 gross tons, the ship is among the world’s largest. (The biggest cruise ship currently sailing is Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, at 248,663 gross tons.)

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

After finishing touches were completed, Utopia of the Seas left the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, and sailed her maiden transatlantic crossing. The ship is headed toward Ponce, Puerto Rico, where she will make a technical stop before continuing to Port Canaveral.

Following the christening events, Utopia of the Seas will begin sailing 3- and 4-night cruises from Port Canaveral, calling at Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas.

Mega-Ship to Feature 40 Food And Drink Venues

Onboard Utopia of the Seas, which is the first in the Oasis class to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), guests will find no less than 40 dining and lounge options. Guest favorites will be available, such as Chops Grille, Hooked Seafood, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, 150 Central Park, Johnny Rockets, Solarium Bistro, and The Mason Jar, while many new eateries and lounges will debut.

New options include Royal Railway—Utopia Station, a venue inspired by the rail journeys of the early 20th century. Two 24-seat dining cars will feature authentic elements from real railway carriages. While the cars don’t move, the dining experience features LED screens that serve as windows, creating a virtual journey during meal service.

Guests looking for a Caribbean vibe can check out the new Pesky Parrot bar, which will offer fruit-based beverages crafted with rum, tequila, and gin, alongside an array of frozen drinks. The Spare Tire, to be located on the pool deck, introduces Royal Caribbean’s first food truck-style eatery.