Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay Voted Best Cruise Line Private Island

Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas has been voted as Best Cruise Line Private Island and Destination of 2021 in the annual Cruise Ship Awards. CocoCay received more votes than eight other cruise line private destinations, many of which are located nearby in the Bahamas.

Cruise line private islands are fast becoming an important aspect of the cruise experience, with more itineraries than ever now featuring a stop. Now votes as the Best Cruise Line Private Islands and Destination of 2021 is Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay, located in the Bahamas. The island received more votes than other rival resorts, including Carnival’s Half Moon Cay and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Great Stirrup Cay.

CocoCay has been a Royal Caribbean private island since the 1980s, but only in the last few years has it really become in demand and is only used by Royal Caribbean cruise ships. After a significant $250 million transformation, the new-look private island reopened in May 2019, offering one-of-kind chills and thrills for all types of Royal Caribbean guests.

Highlights include a helium balloon that goes 450 feet in the air, the tallest waterslide in North America, the Caribbean’s largest wave pool, the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, cabanas, stunning beaches, and more.

There are way too many things to mention on what Royal Caribbean guests can do while spending a day at Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. You can read through this complete guide on Royal Caribbean’s private island.

Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Cruise Hive readers were only allowed to vote once in each category, including this one. Voting first opened up in mid-September 2021 and closed for new votes just after Christmas. With the cruise industry back in service after the industry-wide suspension, the new category was introduced to find out what Cruise Hive readers thought was the Best Cruise line Private island and Destination of 2021.

Second and Third Place

CocoCay was up against another eight cruise line privates island or destination, and it was a close race between the top three. in Second place came Carnival’s Half Moon Cay, also located in the Bahamas. The island is mainly used by Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line but is essentially available for Carnival’s brands.

With the third-highest number of votes came another popular itinerary stop, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. Amber Cove is not a private island but a private resort destination just for Carnival-owned cruise ships.

Half Moon Cay Bahamas (Photo Credit: KaryBntz / Shutterstock.com)

It offers an area which guests can spend the day with beaches, pools, stores, and dining venues. Amber Cove welcomed its first cruise ship in October 2015 and is on the Dominican Republic’s North Coast, just outside the town of Puerto Plata.

It’s the first time the Best Cruise Line private islands and Destination category has been in the annual Cruise Ship Awards. There were a total of seven categories that readers were allowed to vote in, and all the results so far can be found here, including all the way back to 2014, when the awards first started.