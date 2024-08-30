Royal Caribbean’s New Beach Resort Will Focus on Sustainability

Royal Caribbean International is not just building another beach club when it unveils its new private destination to eager guests in 2025. The cruise line is working to build an eco-conscious retreat in the heart of the Bahamas.

To do so, Royal Caribbean has partnered with the Bahamian-owned environmental firm SEV Consulting Group to oversee the environmental aspects of its new development, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

The collaboration will ensure that the construction and operation phases of the 17-acre beachfront property in Nassau align with local and international environmental standards.

“Protecting and preserving the natural resources of Paradise Island is a key part of how the beauty and spirit of the Bahamas will shine at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island,” said Philip Simon Jr., president and general manager of Royal Beach Club and Royal Caribbean International Bahamas.

He continued, “Nature painted a perfect canvas on the island. That canvas was changed with time after it was abandoned over many years by previous homeowners. While there is some work to be done and process to go through, that beauty will be restored.”

He emphasized that the project will revive the area while adhering to environmental guidelines with SEV Consulting ensuring compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the Environmental Management Plan (EMP).

Stacey Moultrie, vice president of environmental policy and planning at SEV, said, “Our job as environmental monitors is to ensure that the teams for construction and operations implement the measures outlined in the [EMP] and follow the environmental laws of the Bahamas.”

The comprehensive plan includes protecting marine turtle nesting sites and meticulously removing invasive species. SEV will make regular site visits and offer guidance and oversight to the construction teams.

It is currently overseeing the demolition and mandated removal of more than 1,600 non-native plants and trees in order to restore the area’s native ecosystem.

SEV is also collaborating with Stacy Lubin, an environmental conservation expert in the Bahamas, who now serves as Royal Caribbean Internationals’ Bahamas director of environment and sustainability.

Embracing Sustainability at Royal Beach Club

As the regulatory landscape shifts, particularly with more stringent environmental controls such as the upcoming European Union’s Fit for 55 program, Royal Caribbean is proactively integrating advanced environmental and safety protocols throughout its business.

The cruise line adheres to extensive international, regional, and local regulations to ensure environmental compliance across its fleet. This includes compliance with the Energy Efficiency Existing Ships Index, the U.S. Environmental Protection Vessel’s General Permit governed by the U.S. Clean Water Act, and multiple regional, state, and port regulations.

Royal Beach Club Environmental Facts

As construction on the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, which began in April 2024, continues, Royal Caribbean is working to integrate local culture into the beach club’s offerings. Plans include showcasing Bahamian music, cuisine, and entertainment for an immersive experience for guests.

Featuring an array of amenities, such as three pools, swim-up bars, and private cabanas, the cruise line’s design avoids overwater structures to reduce ecological disruption and preserve marine habitat, implements an advanced wastewater treatment plant, avoids dredging, and is committed to zero waste-to-landfill.

By 2030, the club will operate entirely on renewable energy.

Moreover, the partnership between Royal Caribbean and the Bahamas will foster local employment and economic growth, with Bahamians owning up to 49 percent equity in the project.

The cruise line is also building a secondary Royal Beach Club in Cozumel, Mexico, and it operates the private Perfect Day in CocoCay in the Bahamas.