Royal Caribbean Ship Delayed for the Second Cruise in a Row

Royal Caribbean International’s Mariner of the Seas has been unfortunately delayed and embarkation will be later than planned for the second sailing in a row.

This most recent disruption is due to a medical emergency that required the ship to turn back toward Cozumel, Mexico for several hours once she was already en route to Galveston.

Unfortunately, the guest passed away before the ship was able to reach Cozumel. The several hours of retracing the ship’s route, however, has now meant a delayed embarkation for the next sailing on July 13, 2024.

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

“Due to an urgent medical need, the Mariner of the Seas had to turn back to Cozumel and is delayed in returning to Galveston,” notifications from Royal Caribbean staff at Galveston’s Cruise Terminal 10 read. “Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the family and friends.”

No details about the medical emergency have been disclosed, nor has the guest been identified. This is standard procedure in such sad situations in order to safeguard the privacy of travel companions, family members, and friends at a very difficult time.

Guests currently onboard Mariner of the Seas have confirmed that the ship’s captain made announcements about the diversion and the unhappy result, also confirming that the ship would now be late in returning to Galveston. At the moment, the ship’s return to her Texas homeport is expected at approximately 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Typically, ships returning to a homeport arrive much earlier in the morning, around 5-6 a.m. This permits time for customs and immigration inspections that clear the ship for debarkation, which usually begins between 7-8 a.m. It takes several hours for all passengers to debark and the ship to be ready for new travelers. Embarkation usually begins between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Due to this delay, however, guests booked on Mariner of the Seas‘ 5-night Western Caribbean sailing leaving on Saturday are asked to likewise delay their arrival to the cruise terminal to accommodate the change.

“We ask that incoming guests arrive at the terminal after 3:00 PM., which is when parking lots will open. Expected departure time is to be determined. Guests will receive updates on departure at the terminal upon check-in,” the notification explained.

The next cruise for the 139,863-gross-ton, Voyager-class ship is scheduled to visit both Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico. The first day of the sailing is a day at sea, however, and it is likely the ship will be able to make up for the delay without any significant change in her overall itinerary.

Additional notification emails and updates on the Royal Caribbean app will keep guests apprised of their new arrival windows and any further changes. Satellite tracking data also confirms that Mariner of the Seas is again en route to Galveston after a significant diversion back toward Cozumel.

Second Embarkation Delay in a Row

This is the second cruise in a row for Mariner of the Seas that has seen embarkation delays. The current sailing, in fact, was unable to depart on July 8 as planned, as Hurricane Beryl required the Port of Galveston to be closed. Because of this, the ship did not return until the next day, July 9, which trimmed a day off the ship’s itinerary.

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

The loss of that day meant the cruise was unable to make the scheduled visit to Costa Maya on July 10, though the call to Cozumel went ahead as planned.

While it can be frustrating to guests, cruise lines always consider safety and the preservation of life as the highest priorities, whether that means delaying a cruise due to severe weather or shifting routes due to a medical emergency.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with the family and friends impacted by this most recent tragedy, as well as with crew members who are still striving to ensure everyone aboard has a wonderful vacation, despite delays on both ends of the sailing.