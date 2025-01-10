Propulsion Issue and Strong Winds Force Norwegian Ship to Cancel Port

When it comes to navigating a ship, speed matters. And, unfortunately, one Norwegian Cruise Line ship is experiencing a technical issue that is impacting its ability to cruise at maximum speeds.

The 145,655-gross-ton Norwegian Breakaway has to adjust its itinerary on its current voyage to make it back to its homeport in Miami on time.

“We are glad you have joined us aboard the beautiful Norwegian Breakaway and hope you have been enjoying the stunning beaches, historic charm, colonial architecture, and tropical beauty of the Southern Caribbean,” said Captain Ashutosh Chandra before delivering the bad news.

Passengers on the vessel were enjoying a sea day during a 9-night sailing in the Caribbean that had departed Miami on January 2, 2025, when they received the news they would be unable to enjoy a full-day call at Norwegian Cruise Line’s private Bahamas destination, Great Stirrup Cay.

However, it’s not just the technical issue that is having an impact. It’s also due to severe weather, including strong winds in the area and around Great Stirrup Cay. As the NCL’s private island can only take guests ashore using a tender boat, rather than a pier, it can have more of an impact on the weather conditions.

“Unfortunately, due to a combination of strong winds, adverse current, and a technical issue that has impacted the speed of our beautiful ship, but does not impact your safety or that of our crew, we are unable to make the speed needed to get to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas,” he continued.

As a result, the 3,903-guest vessel is sailing directly back to Port Miami, turning its January 10 schedule into a sea day.

All shore excursions booked at Great Stirrup Cay were cancelled, with guests receiving full refunds to their onboard accounts. The ship will return to port, as planned, at 7 a.m. on January 11, 2025.

Norwegian Breakaway has a subsequent 9-night roundtrip cruise scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. on January 11 to the same ports of Puerto Plata/Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic; Bridgetown, Barbados; St. Johns, Antigua; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Great Stirrup Cay.

It is unsure at this time if the technical difficulties it is facing will impact that voyage but one passenger aboard the ship shared on social media that the issue had been fixed as of January 10.

“The thrust problem with one of the pods is resolved. Now we are just enjoying another day at sea. Hopefully the next cruise doesn’t experience any issues,” said the guest.

Propulsion Problems Plague Fleet

Norwegian Breakaway, which debuted in 2013, is powered by four large diesel engines that are connected to advanced propulsion systems that include two Azipod units, which are like giant underwater motors.

Together, the equipment designed by ABB of Finland allows the ship to reach a top cruising speed of 22.5 knots, or about 26 miles per hour.

However, about a year after its maiden voyage in New York, the ship was forced to be towed back to port after propulsion issues left it stuck in the Hudson River.

Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: G.Evgenij)

Throughout the years, Norwegian Cruise Line ships have faced a number of propulsion issues, including the 145,655-gross-ton Norwegian Getaway, which was delayed returning to port in New York last March due to an inability to reach maximum cruising speeds.

Norwegian Jade, at 93,500 gross tons, also experienced a non-functioning Azipod during a July 2024 sailing that delayed its return to Port Canaveral by a full day.

The cruise line actually sued the makers of its propulsion systems in 2022, and won. It received $159 million in a suit that claimed ABB purposely mispresented the reliability and safety of the Azipods, which caused its ships to experience failures.

Norwegian Cruise Line introduced two new ships following the lawsuit, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, and will debut its Norwegian Aqua later this year.