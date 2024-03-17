Norwegian Cruise Ship Delayed Due to Technical Issue

Norwegian Getaway developed a mechanical issue on her current sailing and will be delayed several hours returning to New York, which is having a knock on effect for embarkation on her next cruise.

Guests have been advised of the situation, including guests onboard the ship as well as travelers eager to begin their sailing.

Norwegian Getaway Delay

Norwegian Getaway has been delayed as she finishes her current sailing, a 10-night Bermuda & Caribbean itinerary that departed New York on Thursday, March 7. While the cruise has had smooth sailing, a technical issue has now impacted the ship’s cruising speed, meaning the vessel will be delayed back to her homeport on March 17.

Guests onboard received a letter explaining the situation and offering assistance for their post-cruise travel arrangements, as well as noting when new debarkation times will begin. The ship’s captain and cruise director have also made announcements to ensure all guests are fully informed of the situation.

“Due to a technical issue which has impacted the speed of our beautiful ship, but will not impact your safety or that of our crew, we will be delayed arriving back into port tomorrow, by about 4 hours,” the letter explained. “Our estimated time of arrival is 12:30 p.m.”

Because the ship will still need to clear customs and immigration processing before debarkation can begin, guests have been advised that the earliest debarkation times will begin at 1:30 p.m. for self-assist guests who carry off all their own luggage, and at 2 p.m. for Haven and VIP guests. The latest debarkation time should begin no later than 3:30 p.m.

The nature of the technical issue affecting Norwegian Getaway‘s speed has not been disclosed, but it is not related to the ship’s navigation, safety systems, or maneuvering. These situations do develop, but the ship’s engineers are well-equipped to conduct repairs even as the ship is underway.

Assistance With Post-Cruise Travel

Due to the delay, any guests onboard Norwegian Getaway who made airfare arrangements through Norwegian Cruise Line will have their flights automatically adjusted by the NCL Air team. Confirmation will be provided to impacted guests as soon as the new tickets are arranged.

Similarly, airport transfers arranged through Norwegian Cruise Line for guests with adjusted air travel will also be rescheduled as necessary.

Norwegian Getaway Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Dennis Gross)

If passengers arrange their own airfare, they are asked to work directly with their airline and travel insurance provider, if possible, for reimbursement. Norwegian Cruise Line will also reimburse any change or cancellation fees not covered by the airline or travel insurance, up to $300 (USD) per person. Receipts must be submitted for review, as is standard procedure in these situations for any cruise line.

To help travelers make adjustments to their post-cruise travel plans, or to contact family and friends and alert them to the delay, the ship’s onboard internet cafe was opened free of charge for guests’ use. The internet cafe is located midship on the starboard side of Deck 6, in the ship’s atrium.

Next Cruise Embarkation Delayed

Guests boarding Norwegian Getaway on Sunday, March 17, 2024 have also been alerted to the delay and asked to likewise delay their arrival to the cruise terminal.

This will be necessary so the ship’s debarkation can proceed smoothly and parking availability will open up for arriving guests as debarking travelers leave the cruise terminal and head for home. Embarking guests are advised not to arrive at the cruise terminal before 3 p.m.

Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock

At this time, there is no confirmation that Norwegian Getaway‘s next cruise itinerary will be significantly impacted. The ship’s next sailing is a 7-night sailing to Bermuda with an extensive, double overnight at Kings Wharf from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19 until 7 a.m. on Friday, March 22.

Read Also: Ideal Things to Do in Bermuda

It is possible, however, if the technical issue has not been able to be fully corrected, that the ship will need to sail at reduced speed and the time in Bermuda may be trimmed. Guests on the cruise will be notified as soon as possible if such changes are necessary.

The 145,655-gross-ton, Breakaway-class Norwegian Getaway joined the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet in 2014. The ship can welcome 3,963 guests at double occupancy, and is also home to approximately 1,600 international crew members who work to ensure that every passenger has an amazing cruise getaway.