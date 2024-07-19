Technical Issue Delays Norwegian Cruise Ship By a Full Day

Guests aboard Norwegian Jade are getting a longer cruise than originally planned as a technical issue with the ship’s engines has slowed her propulsion and will make her a full day late returning to Port Canaveral.

This changes the disembarkation date from Saturday, July 20 to Sunday, July 21 and subsequently also impacts the next upcoming voyage.

Guests onboard the ship have received notification of the change as well as further details about onward travel arrangements.

“Unfortunately, due to a technical issue, which has impacted the speed of our beautiful ship, but will not impact your safety or that of our crew, we are unable to make the speed needed to get to Port Canaveral on time for disembarkation,” a letter sent to guests’ cabins read.

“Consequently, we will not be arriving into Port Canaveral, Florida, on July 20, 2024, as scheduled. Norwegian Jade’s arrival into Port Canaveral is now anticipated for Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.”

This puts the ship a full 24 hours behind her original schedule, and means that any onboard guests with further travel plans to return home may need to make severe adjustments. Norwegian Cruise Line has opened the phone lines and internet access aboard Norwegian Jade so guests can make such adjustments more easily.

If travelers have booked transfers and flights through Norwegian Cruise Line, the reservations team is working to make those adjustments, but some travelers may not be able to return home until Monday, July 22. Any guests impacted in that way will be provided with a 1-night complimentary hotel stay as they wait for their rearranged flight.

Any guests who booked flight arrangements independently will need to contact their airline for rescheduling, as well as travel insurance if they have it for any reimbursement possibilities. The cruise line is also offering up to a $300 (USD) reimbursement per person for any airline change or cancellation fees not covered through travel insurance.

Finally, all guests onboard are being offered a 10% discount as a future cruise credit in acknowledgement of the inconvenience this delay has caused. The credit will be available for use beginning August 7, 2024, and must be used no later than December 31, 2025.

What About the Next Cruise?

Because the 93,558-gross-ton, Jewel-class Norwegian Jade will be late returning to her Florida homeport, guests departing on the next sailing are also impacted. These travelers are being provided a prorated refund as well as help adjusting travel plans if they were booked through Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Guests on this cruise will receive a prorated refund based on the reduced sailing length for the original voyage fare paid, prepaid service charges, Free at Sea package fees and port taxes,” a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Cruise Hive. “We are adjusting travel arrangements for guests who purchased their air or pre-cruise hotel stay through us, as needed, to accommodate the new embarkation date of July 21, 2024.”

There is no mention, however, of any help with securing hotel reservations for Saturday, July 20, when guests would have been expecting to set sail aboard their cruise ship.

Furthermore, the nature of the “technical issue” impacting Norwegian Jade has not been detailed, though the cruise line does acknowledge that repairs are needed.

“The ship is scheduled for maintenance prior to its departure from Port Canaveral, Fla. on July 21, 2024 to mitigate any further impacts to the guest experience,” the statement read.

Norwegian Jade is completing a 7-night Caribbean sailing that visited Great Stirrup Cay, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel. The next cruise, which was to have departed on Saturday, July 20, was originally an Eastern Caribbean sailing with visits to the Dominican Republic, Tortola, San Juan, and Great Stirrup Cay.

At this time, there is no confirmation of whether or not any itinerary adjustments will be necessary. The next cruise does include two days at sea, which may give the ship ample time to adjust speed to preserve the ports of call, provided repairs can be successfully completed.

Norwegian Jade can welcome 2,402 guests at double occupancy or up to 3,590 travelers when fully booked. Also onboard are approximately 1,000 international crew members who will work hard to ensure all guests have a fun cruise, no matter what technical problems might arise.