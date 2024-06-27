Princess Cruises Will Match Your Cruise Rate With New Guarantee

Princess Cruises has launched a new program that will provide guests with the best possible rates for its 2025 and 2026 cruises. The new “Better than Best Price Guarantee” ensures that if a guest finds a lower price for the same cruise, stateroom category, and sail date before their final payment, Princess Cruises will match the lower rate.

In addition, Princess Cruises will provide 120 percent of the difference to passengers in the form of onboard credit. The guarantee is available for bookings made between July 1 and September 2, 2024.

“Our new guarantee underscores the Princess commitment to offering unparalleled value and exceptional service to guests… value that is unmatched by land-based vacations,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises.

Thornton also noted the importance of booking early as the demand for 2025 voyages is already nearly 30 percent higher than usual at this stage in the booking cycle.

“This offer not only guarantees the best rates, but also ensures guests can choose their preferred dates and destinations,” he continued.

The guarantee covers all 16 ships in the Princess fleet and includes inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier. These packages include amenities such as Wi-Fi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, and crew gratuities and save guests up to 65 percent compared to buying them separately.

Guests who find a lower price for the same Princess cruise, stateroom category, and sail date before their final payment must submit a Guarantee Claim Form to receive the “Better than Best Price Guarantee.”

Extensive Seasons Around the World

Princess Cruises will sail its largest-ever Americas season in 2025-2026 with 278 cruises departing from San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; Galveston, Texas; Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral, Florida; New York City, and Vancouver, Canada.

The season will be highlighted by the introduction of 175,500-gross-ton, 4,300-passenger Sun Princess, which will become the first Royal Class ship to homeport at Port Canaveral, offering Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Overall, the Caribbean season will feature 10 ships visiting 29 destinations in 22 countries, with 178 departures covering 25 unique itineraries ranging from four to 20 days.

In addition to the Caribbean, the 2025 and 2026 seasons will feature a special 14-day Mexican Riviera cruise aboard Royal Princess to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Princess Cruises.

Photo Credit: Logutenko / Shutterstock.com

In 2025 and 2026, the cruise line is also gearing up for an exciting Australia season with a robust lineup of voyages exploring the continent’s stunning coastlines, vibrant cities, and unique natural wonders.

Highlights include sailings to iconic destinations such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Hobart, with special voyages to the Great Barrier Reef, Tasmania, and New Zealand.

The Australia season will begin in November 2025 on Discovery Princess, Crown Princess, and Grand Princess, covering 20 destinations across 11 countries.

Also in November 2025 through January 2026, Princess Cruises will enjoy a season in South America and Antarctica. The season will encompass 20 destinations across 11 countries, including a 17-day Antarctica Adventure cruise with four days of exploration in Antarctica and a 16-day Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan voyage.

Photo By: Princess Cruises

In Asia, Princess Cruises has extended its 2025-2026 season for Japan and Southeast Asia. The schedule will include 11 new voyages ranging from 9 to 22 days that visit 25 destinations in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

Of course, European sailings are also included in 2025 and 2026 itineraries, with the cruise line planning for its largest-ever European season in 2026 featuring an array of journeys across five ships. Running from March through November 2026, the season features 222 cruises, visiting 101 destinations in 29 countries.

Two Sphere-class ships, Sun Princess and Star Princess, will headline the 2025 season in the Mediterranean as Princess Cruises celebrates its 40th anniversary in the famed European sea.