Princess Cruises to Extend Sailings in Japan and Asia

With more and more travelers looking for exotic destinations and Japan and Asia topping the list, Princess Cruises has announced an extended season in the region for 2025-2026. This will offer outstanding opportunities for cruisers to experience these unique destinations at the perfect time for the natural beauty of fall foliage.

The new offerings are aboard the Japan-built Diamond Princess, a ship specifically designed for the Asian market with all the classic Princess Cruises touches and elegance.

“We truly make it easy to travel to Japan and Southeast Asia on our Diamond Princess Love Boat to experience these amazing destinations,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “For our fall 2025 through winter 2026 season, we’re thrilled to expand our Japan cruises from Tokyo during the beautiful fall foliage season and continue to Singapore to highlight the best of Southeast Asia.”

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Franchesko Mirroni)

A total of 11 new voyages are on offer from 9-22 days in length, giving guests diverse options to meet their travel plans. The ship will visit 25 different destinations in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, offering in-depth cultural exploration of the region.

Of special note are voyages such as a 13-day Circle Japan sailing during the peak of autumn foliage, or the 9-day Southern Islands itinerary that visits Okinawa and Ishigaki.

Travelers can also opt to create their own customized, longer journey by arranging back-to-back sailings for the ultimate immersive exploration of Japan.

To extend further into Southeast Asia, interested cruisers should consider one of the three roundtrip sailings from Singapore after the ship leaves Japan. These options will visit outstanding destinations in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, providing unparalleled opportunities to visit key sites and attractions in the region.

Select voyages also include late-night More Ashore stays for longer visits, permitting even more exploration and the opportunity to enjoy the vibrant nightlife of top hotspots, such as Honk Kong and Shimizu.

Why Sail to Southeast Asia?

The allure of visiting Japan and Southeast Asia aboard Diamond Princess is the convenience and ease of the travels. To visit such far-flung destinations could take tremendous effort and the coordination of transportation, different hotels, dining options, tours, and more. But aboard Diamond Princess, that hassle is minimized and the experience is enriched.

“Our guests only need to unpack once to experience these storied countries while enjoying vibrant shore excursions and our regional culinary and entertainment offerings onboard,” said Thornton.

Because Diamond Princess was built in Japan with the Asian market in mind, the ship is uniquely suited to infuse guests’ vacation experiences with the region’s unique culture, history, and flair.

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: oasis2me / Shutterstock)

From authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi to Japanese-inspired cocktails to a traditional Izumi bath, travelers on the 115,875-gross-ton ship have many opportunities right onboard to make the most of their Asian getaway. Onboard entertainment is themed to the region, and décor offers a glimpse of what makes the area so unique and brilliant.

The onboard experience also extends beyond Asian borders, however. Diamond Princess now offers the all-new Churrascaria Brazilian Grill with distinctive South American flavors, or guests can sample classic Italian favorites at Prego Pizzeria or Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria.

Classic cruise favorites are also found onboard, including the Vegas-style casino, luxury shopping, pools and hot tubs, art auctions, movies under the stars, and more to be sure every moment is enjoyable no matter what cruisers love to do.

Diamond Princess can welcome 2,670 guests at double occupancy, and is also home to 1,100 international crew members who do their best to ensure every guest has an amazing experience. The ship is currently sailing from Tokyo (Yokohama) through September 2024, and will spend the winter months down under with offerings from Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Sydney.

She will return to Japan in March 2025 to begin her extended Asia season well into 2026.