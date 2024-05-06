Princess Cruises Reveals Season in South America and Antarctica

Princess Cruises has unveiled additional 2025-2026 cruise season offerings, aiming to attract travelers to the landscapes of South America and Antarctica. The cruise line’s latest itinerary includes diverse routes with remote landscapes and urban settings.

“Our upcoming 2025-26 cruise season to South America and Antarctica promises remarkable journeys with incredible opportunities to glide through glacial waters of Antarctica to enjoy views of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sounds, and Gerlache Straight – all unforgettable sites to behold,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises.

He added, “Plus our thoughtfully planned itineraries offer guests more time in robust South American cities to fully immerse themselves in the culture to get a taste of how the locals live.“

The announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking season for Antarctic tourism, indicating a rising trend in travel to the region. The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) recorded 105,331 people visited Antarctica last season.

Princess Cruises Itinerary in South America

For the 2025-26 season, Princess Cruises plans to cover 20 destinations across 11 countries with seven distinct departures between November 2025 and January 2026.

The itineraries include visits to 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Lines and Geoglyphs of Nasca and Pampas, which date back to 500 BCE and 500 CE, from San Martin, Peru; the Historic Centre of Lima, Peru; and the Peninsula Valdes Patagonian Nature Reserve from Puerto Madryn, Chile.

Photo Credit: ODEGOVA / Shutterstock

Sapphire Princess will conduct the Antarctica sailings, opening the season with a 53-day roundtrip repositioning voyage from Los Angeles, California, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 16, 2025. The ship will call on ports in Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, the Falkland Islands, and Uruguay.

The 115,875-gross-ton ship will then host a series of cruises, ranging from Andes adventures to sailing around Cape Horn, and its more scenic explorations in Antarctica. The last cruise for Sapphire Princess’ season will be a 17-night roundtrip Antarctica cruise on January 25, 2026.

For more extensive land exploration, Princess Cruises is providing two additional tour options: Iguazu Falls Adventure and the Machu Piccu Explorer, each combining cruises with visits to significant historical sites.

Read Also: Unique Cruise Destinations You Don’t Want to Miss Out On

Additional excursions will delve into the local communities with options like gaucho life in Argentina and Argentinean wine region discovery. Onboard, the cruise line will offer special cultural performances, educational sessions by South American historians, and themed entertainment. The cruises will also feature Princess Cruises’ Discovery at SEA program, which includes speakers offering insights into places visited.

The family program continues with Camp Discovery Youth Centers and Teen Lounges, Discovery and Animal Planet shore excursions, and live animal experiences in the Piazza.

Princess Cruises in Chile (Photo Credit: Claudine Van Massenhove)

Passengers will also enjoy five specialty restaurants, casual eats, freshwater swimming pools, sports courts, the Lotus Spa, and entertainment like Movies Under the Stars, guest entertainers, and original musical productions.

This is not Sapphire Princess’ first season in South America and Antarctica, the 2,670-passenger ship sails more itineraries in Antarctica than any other cruise ship, according to IAATO. It resumes its itineraries in the 2024-25 season, when it transitions from the Caribbean to Buenos Aires in November 2024.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale on November 13, 2024, the ship will spend 18 nights with calls in Brazil and Uruguay en route to Argentina and will remain in the southern hemisphere through March 2025.