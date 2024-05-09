Princess Cruises Planning Largest-Ever European Season

Princess Cruises is expanding sailings in Europe for 2026 as the line plans five ships in the region for a record-breaking 222 departures. On the schedule is the brand new Sun Princess, who will return to Europe for her third consecutive summer after spending the winter months in the Caribbean.

The cruise line is planning an incredibly diverse selection of 59 unique itineraries on different sizes of ships with different departure points. This will offer something for every type of cruise traveler, no matter what European destinations they most dream of visiting.

“There’s incredible demand for European vacations and we don’t see that slowing down anytime soon,” said Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer for Princess Cruises.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship in Europe

The ships being positioned in Europe for the 2026 summer sailing season are Sun Princess, Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

The newest princess in the fleet, Sun Princess will be offering itineraries from 7-21 nights with departures from Rome, Athens, and Barcelona. When connecting options into a “Grand Mediterranean Adventure” guests will not be visiting the same port twice, ensuring the most immersive and diverse European exploration possible.

The 175,000-gross-ton Sun Princess can host 4,300 travelers per voyage, with service provided by 1,600 international crew members.

Sky Princess will be sailing her sixth year from Southampton, with itinerary options from 7-28 nights. Depending on departure date and cruise length, destinations include northern European highlights, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean.

Of special note is that the 145,281-gross-ton, Royal-class Sky Princess will be offering a special 14-night Total Solar Eclipse cruise from Southampton on August 8, 2026. The vessel’s route will have her in the path of totality for the astronomical event on August 12 for unparalleled viewing opportunities.

The ship will also be offer a completely new 28-night Northern Europe and Mediterranean itinerary roundtrip from Southampton, calling on top destinations in Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, and more. The epic cruise departs September 12, 2026.

Sky Princess can welcome 3,660 guests aboard on each voyage, with 1,300 crew members to ensure everyone has a memorable and enjoyable cruise.

Sister ship to Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess will also be offering enchanting options in Europe for 2026. Itineraries range from 5-14 nights, roundtrip from Rome. The shorter options are sure to be attractive to travelers who want to combine their sailing with a cruisetour land extension, offering even more immersive experiences.

Another Royal-class ship, Majestic Princess will be homeported from Southampton with itineraries from 11-14 nights. Of particular note are the ship’s British Isles cruises to ports in England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. Majestic Princess will also be offering Northern Europe itineraries that include Norway, Iceland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

Slightly smaller than her younger sisters, the 142,216-gross-ton Majestic Princess can welcome 3,560 travelers onboard, and is home to just over 1,300 international crew members.

Finally, the stunning Sapphire Princess will be offering sailings from Copenhagen, Barcelona, and Rome, depending on departure date. Her northern European itineraries are 12-night cruises, with more variety in duration for her Mediterranean options. The 115,875-gross-ton ship can welcome 2,670 guests, with 1,100 crew members providing superior service.

Sapphire Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: DLeng)

In addition to their European sailings, all five vessels will offer transatlantic crossings ranging from 14-29 nights, giving guests even more unique cruise opportunities.

The 2026 European sailings will be offered for sale beginning May 23, 2024, and travelers should book early to secure the best options. Princess Captain’s Circle members have an early booking window starting May 16, and are eligible for a special discount if booking before August 31.

“Our best pricing will be when these cruises first go on sale,” said Thornton. “Our 2026 season delivers the best of Europe with incredible voyages visiting a mix of marquee ports, as well as smaller, off-the-beaten-path spots offering guests their very own personalized journey.”

Amazing Variety in Europe

With five of the cruise line’s 17 ships at the time (Star Princess will debut in summer 2025) to be deployed in Europe for summer 2026, Princess Cruises has impressive statistics in the region.

A total of 222 sailings are on offer, with 59 unique itineraries visiting 101 ports of call across 29 different countries. Itineraries range from as short as 5 nights to as long as 42 nights, giving guests plenty of flexibility no matter what their travel plans or dreams may be.

Furthermore, 19 ports include late-night stays on select itineraries, offering guests longer visits and the opportunity to enjoy spectacular evening activities and nightlife.

Three ports of call – Alta, Norway; Hamburg, Germany; and Stockholm, Sweden – will feature full overnight stays, depending on ship, sailing date, and overall itinerary.

Which European cruise would you choose for 2026? Share your dream European Princess Cruises getaway on the Cruise Hive boards!