Princess Cruises Unveils VIP Package for Original ‘Love Boat’ Cast Cruise

Princess Cruises, the brand behind the beloved television show, “The Love Boat,” which aired from 1977 to 1986, is inviting guests to enjoy a second Love Boat-themed cruise, complete with intimate one-on-ones with the original cast members.

Princess Cruises became a household name after the debut of “The Love Boat’s” pilot episode in 1977, set aboard the original Sun Princess in Mexico.

Running for 10 seasons as one of the highest-rated prime-time television shows in the U.S., the cruise line’s Pacific Princess and Island Princess took viewers around the globe to exotic destinations like Sydney, the Great Wall of China, and the Acropolis in Athens.

Now, guests can find romance aboard this special Love Boat-themed cruise, traveling from New York City to Canada and New England destinations. Scheduled from August 31 to September 7, 2024, aboard the 145,000-gross-ton Enchanted Princess, 3,660 passengers will sail with cast members from the iconic series.

First reuniting with Princess Cruises in 1997 for a naming and christening ceremony for Dawn Princess and then again in 2014 to celebrate the cruise line’s 50th anniversary, the cast of the television show first sailed with guests on a special Love Boat-themed cruise in 2022 to celebrate the life of Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing). MacLeod had served as brand ambassador to Princess Cruises for more than 35 years before his passing in 2021.

Courtesy: Princess Cruises

“After the tremendous outpouring of love on the first themed cruise, we knew we had to create an exclusive experience for our super fans on the upcoming voyage,” said Jill Whelan, who played the captain’s daughter Vicki Stubing and now serves as the Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises.

This second themed adventure will include Whelan and fellow cast members Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), and Ted Lange (Isaac). Ezra Freeman, known from the reality series “The Real Love Boat,” will also join the fun.

“My castmates and I are highly anticipating the upcoming cruise, where we’ll be able to spend more time with these passionate cruisers and fans and we can’t wait to hear how the show impacted their lives,” Whelan continued.

Nostalgic Activities and VIP Package

The Love Boat-themed cruise features a range of activities for all passengers, ensuring a nostalgic experience. The sail-away party from Enchanted Princess’ homeport in New York will introduce the cast, and multiple meet-and-greet photo opportunities will take place throughout the 7-day journey that will call in Boston; Eastport, Maine; and Saint John and Halifax, Canada.

Lange and Freeman will also host a cocktail demonstration, while Whelan and Enchanted Princess’ Captain Nick Nash will officiate a symbolic renewal of vows ceremony for guests wishing to reaffirm their love.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Episodes of “The Love Boat” will be shown on the ship’s Movies Under the Stars screen and in staterooms. There will also be show trivia sessions, specialty cocktails, and themed décor and merchandise available throughout the cruise.

Passengers aboard this special cruise can opt for a VIP package for an additional $450. It features several exclusive experiences, including a cocktail party where fans can perfect Isaac’s famous finger point, reserved seating for a Q&A session with the cast, and front-of-line access for meet and greets.

Other VIP highlights include dinner with the cast, a Love Boat T-shirt and mug, and a signed cast photo.