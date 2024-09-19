Princess Cruises to Return to Japan in 2026 With 50 Departures

Princess Cruises is returning to the land of the rising sun with longer sailings and deeper cultural immersion during its 2026 cruise season. The cruise line is returning to Japan with 50 departures between February and November 2026.

The 2026 Japan cruise season will give passengers a chance to explore all four main islands of Japan: Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku.

Itineraries will showcase seasonal highlights like cherry blossom season, fall foliage tours, and several of the country’s most famous festivals, including the Kumano Fireworks Festival, one of the biggest fireworks displays in the world.

“Only on Princess can you become immersed into Japan’s rich culture, ancient traditions, and incredible beauty while enjoying a completely unique onboard fusion of eastern and western cultures,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

He continued, “The extended 2026 season lets guests choose a cruise in the season they find most appealing.”

Guests will have a wide range of options, ranging from 7- to 28-day adventures aboard the 2,670-guest Diamond Princess, which was specifically designed for cruising in Japan. The ship features expansive open decks for taking in landscapes such as Mount Fiji, and with its smaller size, 115,875 gross tons, can access more intimate ports.

The ship offers passengers Japanese-inspired experiences onboard, including traditional onsens (hot spring baths), regional cuisine and fresh sushi at Kai Sushi, and cultural performances with folkloric dancers, sumo demonstrations, and karaoke evenings.

Diamond Princess will visit 38 destinations across three countries on 35 unique itineraries. It will call on the island nation’s most iconic cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hiroshima.

Highlights of the 2026 season include 10- and 11-day Spring Flowers cruises that follow the cherry blossom blooming season from the southern to northern regions of Japan, and Circle Japan voyages that range from 9 to 14 days.

These later itineraries offer a full circumnavigation of Japan with stops in ports such as Nagasaki, Kanazawa, and Maizuru for access to Kyoto.

For deeper exploration, Princess Cruises is also offering 15- to 28-day cruises that allow guests more in-depth experiences, such as extended stays in regions like Hokkaido or visits to neighboring countries like South Korea and Taiwan.

Photo Credit: Joel_420 / Shutterstock.com

Additionally, late-night port stays will take place at Aomori, Hakodate, and Shimizu to allow for more time to experience festivals such as the Nebuta Festival, where giant illuminated floats parade through the streets, and the Awa Odori Dance Festival, famous for its energetic traditional performances.

Diamond Princess to Explore Southeast Asia

Before starting the Japan cruise season, Princess Cruises will also sail Diamond Princess in Southeast Asia, offering journeys to destinations in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In January 2026, the vessel will offer a 10- and an 11-day voyage from Singapore. The 10-day Vietnam itinerary will call on Ho Chi Minh City, the coastal town of Nha Trang, and scenic cruising in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Halong Bay.

The ship will also stop in Da Nang, where it can visit historical sites like the Imperial City of Hue and the ancient town of Hoi An.

The 11-day Malaysia & Thailand option will venture to several destinations, including Malaysia’s capital city of Kuala Lumpur. The journey continues with stops at the scenic islands of Langkawi and Phuket.

Additional ports of call include Penang and Ko Samui before concluding in Bangkok.

The two itineraries can be combined into a 21-day Southeast Asia Grand Adventure, sailing roundtrip from Singapore for travelers looking for a more extended adventure.