Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arrives for First Season in Asia

Anthem of the Seas officially dropped anchor in Asia on November 21, 2024, kicking off its inaugural season with a splash.

The 168,666-gross-ton Royal Caribbean ship is now on her first Asian voyage, a 4-night cruise to Penang, Malaysia, and Phuket, Thailand, in the first of a series of roundtrip itineraries through April 13, 2025.

While not the first time the cruise line has homeported in Singapore (that would be Legend of the Seas in 2008) and not the largest vessel calling the city home (that would be the Quantum Ultra-Class Spectrum of the Seas in 2022), the occasion was still momentous as Royal Caribbean continues to grow its presence in Asia.

“We’re thrilled to bring Anthem to the region and look forward to welcoming holidaymakers onboard as they embark on new adventures with Royal Caribbean,” said Royal Caribbean’s Chad Grospe, vice president, Asia-Pacific.

The ship’s itineraries from Singapore include 30 voyages ranging from 3-night short trips to Malaysia and Thailand to a 10-night Southeast Asia adventure.

The debut season offers guests a chance to explore cultural landmarks such as George Town’s colonial architecture in Penang, coastal cities like Ho Chi Minh City, and island destinations like Phuket’s Phi Phi Islands.

“Whether it’s a short 3- to 4-night escape or a longer adventure to fan-favorite destinations across Malaysia, Thailand, and more, every type of holidaymaker can look forward to a variety of experiences on deck, from showstopping entertainment to restaurants and spots to grab a bite with flavors from around the world,” Grospe added.

The arrival of Anthem of the Seas reflects Royal Caribbean’s focus on connecting with Asian travelers, especially younger generations and families traveling together. The cruise line recently revealed that nearly half of its guests are Millennials or Gen Z, many of whom are experiencing cruising for the first time.

Anthem of the Seas’ appeal to younger passengers includes features like the RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator, the North Star observation capsule, and entertainment like the Olivier Award-winning musical, “We Will Rock You.”

For dining, the 4,180-passenger vessel brings a mix of international flavors, including Mediterranean-inspired cuisine at Solarium Bistro, Japanese options at Izumi, and creative dishes at Wonderland.

The ship replaces sister ship, Quantum of the Seas, which left Singapore on November 19, 2024, to begin a season in Australia.

Singapore Becoming a Premier Hub

Royal Caribbean has been actively expanding its presence in Asia, particularly in Singapore. In November 2019, the cruise line began a five-year, multimillion-dollar marketing collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group to promote fly-cruise tourism.

This partnership aimed to generate over S$430 million in tourism between 2019 and 2024. As a start, the cruise line deployed Quantum of the Seas to Singapore for a six-month season, the longest deployment of a Quantum-class vessel to the region at the time.

Photo Credit: Pro Aerial Master / Shutterstock

Singapore has since solidified its position as a leading cruise hub in Asia. Last year, in 2023, the city-state welcomed nearly 817,000 cruise figures – nearly double its figures from 2022.

The surge accounted for a third of Asia’s total cruise passengers and represented a 13.9 percent penetration rate in the local population.

Royal Caribbean’s operations in Singapore take place at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS), which can receive vessels up to 220,000 gross tons.

It began offering year-round operations from the port in 2022, and recently revealed Ovation of the Seas will begin providing winter service from the port in October 2025.