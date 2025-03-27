Princess Cruises Reveals 2026-2027 Southeast Asia Itineraries

On March 26, 2025, Princess Cruises announced a diverse range of itineraries for the winter 2026-2027 season in Southeast Asia.

This is the second time the cruise line has extended its schedule in the region, having been originally extended from fall of 2025 through winter of 2026.

The only ship that sails for Princess Cruises in Asia regularly is the 3,100-passenger Diamond Princess, which spent its 2024 winter season in Australia, just having returned to Asia this month (March 2025).

Now, with the new dates being offered from November, 2026 through March, 2027, the ship will be spending the next two years bringing hundreds of thousands of passengers around Asia.

With the new bookings now available for the end of 2026 into early 2027, there are 11 different itineraries to choose from.

These cruises will visit 28 ports in eight different countries, allowing passengers to enjoy the best of what Southeast Asia has to offer.

Now these voyages are definitely for cruise lovers — as they range from 10- to 31-days. Nothing like spending a full month on a ship!

If you are looking for that shorter 10-day itinerary, there is only one available — but do not worry, it does not leave until December 9, 2026.

Read Also: Princess Cruises to Extend Sailings in Japan and Asia

This one short-ish cruise is round-trip out of Singapore makes stops Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Da Nang, and Ha Long Bay — a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring tall limestone islands surrounded by rainforests.

Ha Long Bay is also one of the stops where the ship will be having a late-night stay, meaning it will be at the port until 9 p.m. or later, giving passengers extra time to explore. Other late-night stays will be available in Hanoi, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Kyoto.

Just like the 10-day cruise, there is only one 31-day cruise available — and it stops just about everywhere you could think of (in Southeast Asia, not Texas).

Diamond Princess will depart from Singapore on February 13, 2027 and will visit six countries at 17 different ports before disembarking in Yokohama, Japan on March 16, 2027.

In total, there will be three stops in Malaysia (Penang, Langkawi, & Klang), five in Vietnam (Nha Trang, Ha Long Bay, Da Nang, & Ho Chi Minh City x2), five in Japan (Ishigaki, Naha, Kochi, Kobe/Osaka, & Yokohama), and one in Singapore, Thailand (Phuket), Hong Kong, and Taiwan (Keelung).

Princess Cruises in Asia (Photo Credit: Princess Cruises)

The mid-length 15-day cruise offers the best of both worlds. Departing out of Singapore on March 1, 2027, this cruise offers destinations such as Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and ends with several stops throughout Japan before disembarking on March 16 in Yokohama.

What to Expect When Cruising in Asia

Asia has quickly become a more popular cruising destination, as evidenced by Princess Cruises’ decision to extend their season in the region for the second time.

Diamond Princess was actually built in Japan, so it seems only fitting that the ship’s homeport will be Yokohama, Japan and neighboring Singapore for the next two years.

The ship itself offers authentic Asian dining experiences at its onboard sushi bar Kai Sushi — where guests can also enjoy Japanese-inspired cocktails created by mixologist Rob Floyd, such as a Sake Martini.

Princess Cruises also offers folkloric shows, traditional Izumi baths, regional entertainment, and occasional holiday celebrations to highlight the local cultures while on the ocean.

If this seems of interest to you, but you want to go sooner or even for a shorter amount of time, Princess Cruises will have 50 itineraries to choose from between February and November 2026.

These itineraries range from 28- to just 7 days, and visit 38 destinations in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

If these itineraries are not exactly what you are looking for, Cunard, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Oceania Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises all also offer cruises in Asia, so there is no lack of options!