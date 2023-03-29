Giant New Disney Cruise Ship to Be Based in Singapore

Disney Cruise Line has announced that an upcoming brand-new vessel will be homeported in Singapore for at least five years, offering a variety of itineraries throughout Southeast Asia. The Memorandum of Understanding for the positioning was signed on March 29, 2023, and the ship will begin sailing in 2025.

New Disney Ship to Sail From Singapore

In collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, Disney Cruise Line has announced its first ever Southeast Asian ship deployment, with an upcoming new vessel to be homeported exclusively in Singapore for at least five years, to begin in 2025.

“This is a very exciting year for The Walt Disney Company — 2023 marks our 100th anniversary,” said Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman.

“As part of this, Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations around the world. We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”

This announcement also comes as Disney Cruise Line prepares to celebrate its “Silver Anniversary at Sea” having first debuted 25 years ago, in 1998.

The note that this will be Disney’s “seventh launched ship,” plus the detail that the vessel will weigh 208,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of approximately 6,000, confirms that the Singapore-based ship will be the former Global Dream, which Disney Cruise Line purchased in November 2022.

Global Dream was under construction for Genting Cruise Lines when that cruise line went bankrupt, and the not-yet-completed ship was sold. Disney Cruise Line has taken over the construction, and the ship’s finishing details will be in distinctive Disney style.

The as-yet-unnamed ship is under construction at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, managed by Meyer Werft, the same shipbuilders who constructed Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish and is also constructing two additional Wish-class ships – Disney Treasure and one further sister ship that is also planned to debut in 2025.

Sailing Disney in Southeast Asia

While the upcoming ship’s overall theme, onboard features, itineraries, and maiden voyage have not yet been announced, Singapore is the ideal homeport for a very diverse and attractive range of cruise options, which will help further enrich the already thriving local tourism sector.

“We look forward to welcoming the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Singapore in 2025,” said Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB). “This is an important milestone for STB and reflects Disney Cruise Line’s strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come.”

From Singapore, the new Disney ship could easily sail itineraries that include destinations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and even China, Japan, or India, depending on the length of the cruise and whether they are roundtrip or one-way voyages.

Regardless of homeport or itineraries, the new ship is sure to incorporate all of Disney’s magic to delight its guests, including the dazzling entertainment, world-class innovative dining, and legendary guest service the cruise line is known for.

Popular characters such as such as Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, and Marvel Super Heroes are sure to be onboard as well.

Because the ship is being largely dedicated to the Asian market, it is likely to have even more unique features to appeal to that guest audience, and will undoubtedly cater its service to exceed every guest’s magical dreams for the ultimate oceangoing getaway.