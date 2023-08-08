Princess Cruises Unveils Antarctica and South America Voyages

Princess Cruises announced it will deploy two ships to sail Antarctica and South America itineraries in 2024 and 2025. The voyages vary in length from 14 to 51 days, visiting some of the world’s most remote destinations.

Two Ships Will Operate 11 Different Itineraries

Adventurous cruisers who dream of visiting the White Continent can choose from four departures of Princess Cruises’ Sapphire Princess in late 2024 and early 2025. The Gem-class ship also will operate several South American sailings, as will the line’s Royal-class Majestic Princess.

Between the two ships, the line will offer port calls or scenic cruising at 26 destinations in 14 countries. Princess Cruises will feature 11 unique itineraries and 15 total Antarctica and South America departures.

“No other large ship cruise line sails Antarctica like Princess. Our master navigators, unique local relationships and outstanding amenities make accessing these exotic destinations not only immersive but amazingly comfortable,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Sapphire Princess to Sail 4 Antarctica Cruises

The 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess, which entered service in 2004, will operate four cruises to the southernmost continent roundtrip from Buenos Aires on December 1 and 18, 2024, and on January 4 and 20, 2025.

Guests will cruise the Antarctica region, sailing around Elephant Island, and through Antarctic Sound and the Gerlache Strait. The 17-day voyages will call at Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), the Falkland Islands (Stanley), and Montevideo, Uruguay.

Princess Cruises Antarctica

Additional scenic cruising will feature Deception Island, the Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands, and Admiralty Bay.

Both cruise ships will sail 14- or 15-day Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan cruises; 18-day Andes & South America cruises; 18-day Brazilian Adventure itineraries; and 32- to 33-day Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure and Brazilian and Cape Horn Grand Adventure voyages.

Majestic Princess to Feature Longest Itinerary

Majestic Princess, with capacity for 3,560 guests, will operate the longest itinerary in the line’s South America cruise roster, with the 51-day South America Grand Adventure.

Departing Los Angeles on December 1, 2024, the Royal-class ship will call at Puerto Vallarta, Fuerte Amador, located at the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal; Lima and Pisco, Peru; La Serena, Santiago, and Puerto Montt, Chile; Ushuaia, Argentina; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and other South American destinations. Scenic cruising will feature Cape Horn and the Falkland Islands.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The ship, which launched in 2017, also visits two Caribbean destinations, Dominica and St. Kitts, before concluding the cruise in Fort Lauderdale.

Princess Cruises is also offering two cruise tours on its South America itineraries. The Iguazú Falls Adventure will bring guests to the world’s largest waterfall system and includes a visit to Rio de Janeiro. The Machu Picchu Explorer cruise tour features rail travel to the ancient Inca compound, Machu Picchu, and a tour of the historic city of Cusco.

The Antarctica and South America cruises and cruise tours are open for booking, and guests who book before August 25, 2023 will receive up to $2,300 in onboard spending and shore excursion credits.

Line Is Poised to Launch 16th Vessel

Princess Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise brands, currently operates 15 ships, and will soon debut its 16th when the 4,300-guest Sun Princess enters service in early 2024.

Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, the ship is scheduled to sail her 10-day Inaugural Grand Mediterranean cruise on February 8, 2024, from Barcelona to Rome.

The ship, which will feature a series of new onboard spaces and the fleet’s largest casino, will operate a full season in the Mediterranean from multiple departure ports, including Barcelona, Rome, Athens, and Southampton. The ship is slated to reposition to Fort Lauderdale in November 2024.