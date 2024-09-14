Princess Cruises Extends Special Promotion Through the End of 2024

While cruises are not always the cheapest vacation, Princess Cruises wants to make it as affordable for guests as possible.

This is why the cruise line is extending its “Better Than The Best price” promotion that launched earlier this summer until December 15, 2024.

The special deal, which was originally only supposed to be in place for bookings made between July 1 and September 2, 2024, is applicable to all cruises embarking in 2025 and 2026.

“Now is the best time to secure preferred itineraries to spectacular destinations in the accommodations you prefer – from balconies, suites and more – all at the best pricing,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer, in reference to the promotion.

In order to take advantage of the deal, future guests will need to book their 2025 or 2026 cruise between now and December 15, 2024.

If cruisers find an active, publicly available booking from another resource that is identical to the official itinerary on princess.com, guests can submit a Guarantee Claim Form to put some money back in their pockets. However, this has to be done before the final payment is made on the sailing.

“Our exclusive guarantee covers the extended period from the initial booking all the way to final payment – a perk not always offered by other cruise lines,” continued Thornton.

Once a representative from Princess verifies the other listing, the passenger will be given an onboard cruise credit to use during their sailing at a value of 120% of the difference between what the guest actually paid and the lower cruise fare they found after they booked with Princess.

Onboard credits can be put toward shore excursions, specialty beverages and dining, onboard shopping, and spa treatments, making this of particularly good value.

Princess typically requires guests to book with a deposit and make the final payment 120 days prior to departure. This gives guests ample time to look for deals, particularly since these sailings could be more than a year away.

Exciting Itineraries Announced For 2025 and 2026

Princess Cruises will be deploying its 18-strong fleet on new and exciting itineraries over the next two years.

For example, the cruise line is preparing for its largest European season ever for 2026 – during which five ships will be deployed to the region to complete a record-breaking 222 departures.

The ships being sent to Europe for the ambitious summer sailing season are the brand new Sun Princess, Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

Regal Princess Cruise Ship in Port (Photo Credit: Chirag Nagpal)

Across the vessels, 59 unique itineraries will be offered – featuring 101 ports of call across 29 different countries. Voyages will last from five to 42 nights.

On the other side of the globe, Princess is also preparing for its largest season to date in the Americas – which will begin in 2025.

The season will feature over 270 sailings embarking from seven US based home ports – San Francisco, Los Angeles, Galveston, Texas, Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, and Vancouver. The itineraries will range in length from four to 20 days.

Additionally, this line-up is made extra special by the inclusion of two of the Carnival-Owned cruise line’s newest ships: Sun Princess, which launched in February 2024, and Star Princess, which is expected to enter service in October of 2025.

Aside from Europe and the Caribbean, Princess has also revamped its extensive line up of cruises to bucket-list destinations like Hawaii, Mexico, and along the California coast.

Topping off the excitement, the cruise line has also broadened its sailings to South America and Antarctica – planning to call on 20 destinations across 11 countries between November 2025 and January 2026.