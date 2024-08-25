Princess Cruises Quietly Hikes Gratuity Fees for Passengers

Princess Cruises has quietly raised gratuity rates across the fleet with higher daily charges for all guests, regardless of stateroom category. While the price increase is not tremendous, it may signal a trend for further cruise lines to make similar increases to their crew service charges.

The “crew appreciation” or “crew incentive” from Princess Cruises is a daily gratuity amount added to each guests’ onboard account in recognition of the hard-working crew members and the services they provide.

The amount varies based on the type of stateroom, as suites and special classes of staterooms typically have more services, larger spaces, and upgraded amenities.

The new crew appreciation rate is $19 (USD) per person, per day for guests staying in suites, and $18 per person, per day for mini suites, cabanas, and club class staterooms. Guests in all other stateroom types – balconies, ocean views, and interiors – will pay $17 per person, per day.

The increase on each level is just $1 per person, per day regardless of stateroom type. This may seem a very small amount, but consider a family of four on a 7-night sailing – their gratuities would now be $28 higher than just one week ago, when the lower charges applied.

It should be noted that if travelers booked on upcoming cruises have purchased the Princess Plus or Princess Premier packages, which already include gratuities as part of the fare, there will be no additional charges added to their totals despite the increase.

Princess Cruises has not made an official announcement of the crew appreciation increase, but that is not uncommon with smaller increases on different cruise lines. Their official website, however, has the new rate listed as effective immediately, with no indication of any delayed start date.

Cruises that are already sailing do not typically have gratuity rates increase mid-cruise, but would most likely implement the new rate with the ship’s next departure.

Guests do have the option to adjust the crew appreciation amount if they chose to, but any such changes must be made onboard the ship during the cruise.

“Guests have complete discretion to adjust these crew appreciation while onboard; however, crew appreciation may only be adjusted prior to disembarking the ship and not refundable post cruise,” the website explains.

Additional service charges onboard all Princess ships range from 17-18% added to different services, including specialty dining, drink packages and other drink purchases, and spa services.

Gratuities on Other Carnival-Owned Lines

As Princess Cruises is owned by Carnival Corporation & plc, it is interesting to compare this most recent gratuity rate increase with comparable charges from other lines in the family.

Carnival Cruise Line, the largest of the lines in the corporation, currently charges $16 per person, per day for standard staterooms and $18 per person, per day for suites.

Holland America Line just raised gratuity rates in February 2024 and now charges $17 per person, per day for standard staterooms and $19 per person, per day for suites.

This means Carnival Cruise Line is currently the least expensive when it comes to gratuity charges, and it is possible that an increase may be coming in the next few weeks or months to bring those rates closer to what other lines are charging.

Princess Cruises Ship (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators)

While Carnival Corporation & plc operates several other cruise lines, they are European-based and luxury lines that have much different gratuity structures.

Outside the Carnival family of cruise lines, rates also vary. Royal Caribbean International’s service gratuities, for example, are somewhat higher at $18 per person, per day for most stateroom categories and $20.50 per person, per day for suites. This rate was instituted in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Line is even higher at $20 per person, per day for all staterooms at the Club Balcony Suite level and below, and $25 per person, per day for suites and all staterooms in The Haven.

Norwegian Cruise Line instituted these rates from January 1, 2023 and has not raised them since, though they are still among the highest of the major cruise lines.

Most cruise lines offer a pre-paid gratuity option when travelers book their cruise, which is a great way to lock in the current rate and not worry about potential increases as one’s sailing date approaches.