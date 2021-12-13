Princess Cruises Debuts Original Show With Naming of Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises newest ship, Enchanted Princess, was named today in truly enchanted fashion with the debut of a special production, “Our World, Enchanted” that livestreamed to eager fans, future guests, and cruise fans worldwide. The fifth ship in the line’s Royal class, Enchanted Princess began sailing on November 10, 2021, and is the seventh of Princess Cruises’ ships to set sail since the global shutdown.

Enchanted Princess Named

The ship’s naming ceremony was streamed online as part of the “Our World, Enchanted” broadcast, now available on demand. This innovative way to reach out and include fans in the celebratory event is ideal for such an innovative ship.

Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer, the show introduces viewers to the innovative features and amenities of the MedallionClass ship, shares some history of Princess Cruises as an industry and destination leader, and culminates in the official naming ceremony, complete with smashing a bottle of champagne on the ship to welcome Enchanted Princess into the fleet as senior officers and crew members looked on.

Enchanted Princess Naming Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of Enchanted Princess – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin – were on hand for the event. The notable godmothers have been recognized for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography, and mapping the oceans.

Danaher is a United States Coast Guard Licensed Master and Dive Master, while Ferrini is a senior research scientist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Austin launched the first virtual map of the ocean in Google’s Google Earth and Google Maps.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

“Our World, Enchanted” Broadcast

The naming ceremony, along with a tour of parts of the ship and interesting company history, was broadcast live on social media and YouTube, and the 45-minute show is now available to watch on demand.

“This unique approach to the naming of Enchanted Princess honors our legacy of bringing people together and creating lasting memories on board our cruises by letting us share the excitement of the ceremony with more people than ever and giving Princess fans a more intimate look at our newest MedallionClass ship,” said John Padgett, newly appointed president of Princess Cruises.

“Our World, Enchanted” includes appearances by Padgett, Group President Jan Swartz, and Commodore Nick Nash. Intimate footage of the ship provides a look into the stunning interiors, elegantly appointed staterooms, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and craft cocktails available onboard the 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship.

Behind-the-scenes clips showcased the ship’s construction, as well as fun looks around the different spaces of the ship and experiences available onboard.

Enchanted Princess Underway

Enchanted Princess is the 14th ship in the current Princess fleet, and is the 100th ship constructed by the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste in northeastern Italy. Fincantieri is the largest shipyard in Europe and a world leader in cruise ship construction.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

The ship began sailing November 10, 2021, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is currently offering a series of 10-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, visiting popular ports of call such as Curacao, Bonaire, St. Thomas, Antigua, Barbados, and more. Special 20-day sailings are also available, visiting a total of 13 Southern Caribbean ports roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

On April 9, 2022, Enchanted Princess will depart Florida to cross the Atlantic back to Europe on a 25-day Scandinavia & Russia Grand Adventure itinerary to begin Northern European sailings from Copenhagen, Denmark and St. Petersburg, Russia.