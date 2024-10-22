“After the Overwhelming Response,” Star Princess Will Have Expanded Venues

When Princess Cruises’ new-build Star Princess enters service in the fall of 2025, she will have plenty in common with the sister ship Sun Princess, which launched in early 2024. However, there are also a few surprises on tap that guests will appreciate.

Among them are expanded seating areas in some of the top restaurants, new sports courts, and more smoke-free space inside the ship’s casino, the cruise line revealed in an October 22, 2024 announcement.

The 4,300-guest Star Princess is being built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and recently celebrated her float-out from the construction bay. The move signals the completion of the ship’s exterior and enables work to begin on the vessel’s interior design.

Star Princess is the second Sphere-class ship in the Love Boat fleet, and at 178,000-gross tons the ship will offer spacious public areas such as The Dome, a multi-purpose entertainment space that debuted on Sun Princess.

Like her sister ship, Star Princess will feature The Piazza, a three-deck-high grand atrium featuring multiple dining and lounge opportunities.

Onboard Star Princess, two dining venues will offer more seating than the first ship in the Sphere class. O’Malley’s Irish Pub, offering Irish food, music, and drinks, will have 32 more seats.

The romantic eatery Love by Britto, a collaboration of the artist Romero Britto and celebrity chef Rudi Sodamin, will be expanded to include seating for 20 more guests than on Sun Princess, where the venue debuted.

The upgrades to Star Princess continue with recreation options, as the ship will introduce new sports courses for pickleball and basketball. The ship’s SkyDeck Sports Court & Track will also provide a jogging track, a splash pad, and shaded seating areas.

Finally, guests who wish to try their luck at the Star Princess casino can do so in an expanded smoke-free zone with 68 slot machines.

“After the overwhelming response to Sun Princess, we are excited to debut her sister ship, Star Princess, with added enhancements to elevate the guest experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“From expanded non-smoking casino areas to new spaces for relaxation and recreation, Star Princess will deliver an unforgettable vacation for all when she launches in fall 2025,” added Padgett.

One new accommodations category that Star Princess will share with Sun Princess is the ship-within-a-ship luxury space called Sanctuary Collection, which is scheduled to soon roll out onboard Sun Princess.

The collection offers multiple cabin options, including Sanctuary Suite, Sanctuary Mini-Suite, and Sanctuary Balcony, and will feature access to Sanctuary Club, a private area on the ship’s upper decks.

Star Princess Cruise Ship (Render Credit: Princess Cruises)

Read Also: Cruise Gratuities – Guide to Tipping on a Cruise Ship

Guests booking the Sanctuary Collection will enjoy a private restaurant and a range of included perks such as WiFi, crew appreciation tips, unlimited premium spirits and specialty dining, and reserved theater seating.

Star Princess to Sail Maiden Cruise From Barcelona

Following a delay of the ship’s delivery to Princess Cruises, which the line announced in April 2024, Star Princess will sail her inaugural voyage on October 4, 2025. The 11-day cruise roundtrip from Barcelona will call at Marseille, France; Rome and Naples, Italy; Palermo, Sicily; Cartagena, Spain; and Gibraltar, UK.

The ship originally was to enter service in July 2025, however, the shipyard delay prompted the cancellation of her first nine sailings.

Following her maiden voyage, the ship, on October 22, 2025, will operate a transatlantic cruise to her winter homeport, Fort Lauderdale, where she will offer 7- and 14-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages.

Star Princess will deploy to Alaska for the summer 2026 season and sail 7-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from Seattle.