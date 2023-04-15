Princess Cruises Advises Mask Wearing on One Ship

Princess Cruises has reached out to guests sailing aboard Coral Princess to recommend that everyone wear masks indoors in public areas when not eating or drinking, due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Masks are not required, but the cruise line is urging overall good sanitation to minimize any risk of disease transmission.

Cases Reported on Coral Princess, Masks Recommended

A number of COVID-19 cases have been positively identified aboard Coral Princess, which has led the cruise line to notify guests and recommend indoor mask-wearing as well as good hand-washing practices.

“I wish to advise you of an update to our onboard mask wearing policy,” the letter, delivered to guests’ cabins onboard, read. “While masks are no longer required, we do recommend guests wear masks indoors when not in your own stateroom or when not eating or drinking.”

The cruise line did not note how many positive cases had been confirmed, but did specify that all individuals were either asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic. Furthermore, cases had already decreased significantly from earlier testing results.

To ensure no additional cases develop, the cruise line is urging diligent attention to other sanitary measures throughout the cruise.

“Please continue to follow the general sanitary measures we always recommend including washing your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after using the restroom, after coughing or sneezing, and before eating, drinking, or smoking” the letter said.

Guests are encouraged to isolate in their staterooms and contact the Medical Staff immediately if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms throughout the cruise.

“Thank you again for your collective efforts in protecting the health of all on board. On behalf of the officers and crew of Coral Princess, we look forward to continuing to serve you on our voyage together,” the letter, signed by the ship’s master, Captain Gavin Pears, concluded.

Princess Cruises Health and Safety Policies

Princess Cruises does not currently require guests to be vaccinated or present pre-cruise negative COVID-19 tests, though destination requirements vary. In Australia, stricter requirements remain in place and booked guests should look up individual requirements for their specific sailing.

Onboard, the digital Medallion minimizes touch surfaces and interactions, dispersing crowds and allowing for greater social distancing and contactless experiences. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures, as well as upgraded air filtration, remain in place.

Sailing on Coral Princess

Coral Princess‘ current sailing is a 28-night roundtrip “Round Australia” sailing that departed Brisbane on Friday, March 31, 2023, to completely circumnavigate the continent in a clockwise direction. In total, the ship will visit 14 ports of call, spending generous amounts of time in each one during the lengthy voyage.

Guests have the option to take only part of the cruise, using different embarkation or debarkation ports as permitted for one-way sections. Coral Princess will remain sailing from various homeports in Australia and New Zealand through May.

On May 31, she will depart Brisbane for a 108-night world cruise that will completely circumnavigate the globe, calling on ports from Australia and Indonesia to India, the Middle East, Europe, Iceland, Greenland North America, South America, and French Polynesia before returning to Australia in September for another summer season Down Under.

The 91,627-gross-ton ship can welcome 1,970 guests aboard, with 900 crew members providing service fit for royalty on every sailing.