Port Everglades Sets Cruise Passenger Records

Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is growing with fantastic passenger numbers for the fiscal year 2024, with preliminary numbers over four million guests in the 12-month period that ended on September 30, 2024.

The new record – which is up 39% from fiscal year 2023 – represents the homeport’s full recovery from the pandemic-related cruise industry shutdown.

Furthermore, these spectacular numbers show amazing confidence in cruises as a great vacation and the upward trend in cruise travel for different lines and itinerary options.

The previous record was set in fiscal year 2014 with a total of 3,880,033 guests. For fiscal year 2024, the port has recorded 4,010,919 travelers, an increase of 3.3% over the previous record.

Port Everglades, in particular, has been expanding its cruise offerings with new lines and more diverse itinerary lengths. Shorter sailings bring even more passengers to the port, which has handled the growth smoothly and efficiently.

“We expected to do well with the addition of Disney Cruise Line to our fleet and a mix of short and week-long cruises throughout the summer. As the year progressed, it became evident that a near-record 4 million guests was within reach,” said CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris.

“Cruising is in high demand, and our cruise line partners are poised for greater gains with new itineraries and a variety of sailing dates.”

While the new record is exceptional, it may also be short-lived. Preliminary scheduling for the next 12 months, with larger ships and more short sailings, may bring 4.4 million travelers through the port in fiscal year 2025.

Larger ships, in fact, had a significant impact on this year’s record-setting total. In 2014, a total of 887 cruise ship calls set that decade-long record, while in 2024, just 648 ships surpassed the record.

Port Everglades can be overshadowed by two other Sunshine State homeports with even higher passenger counts – PortMiami and Port Canaveral vie for the top two spots as the world’s busiest passenger cruise homeports.

In fact, PortMiami has also noted its own record-breaking fiscal year with 8,233,056 cruise passengers, up 13% from 2023.

Nevertheless, the Fort Lauderdale homeport is in third place and continues to grow, offering a stunning option for all types of cruise travelers.

Sailing from Port Everglades

A wide variety of sailings are available from Port Everglades, from diverse cruise lines.

Of special note is that Port Everglades is the official homeports for the new flagship of Princess Cruises, Sun Princess, the largest ever new build for the cruise line.

The 175,500-gross-ton Sphere class ship is offering both Western Caribbean and Eastern Caribbean itineraries through March 2025, but will return in November after spending the summer in Europe.

Travelers who want a bit more luxury and more unique itineraries will want to try out Silversea Cruises’ brand new Silver Ray. The 55,051-gross-ton vessel is offering a stunning Panama Canal and South American itinerary departing Florida on January 20, 2025, with port visits in Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Antarctica, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, and more before returning to Florida after 71 incredible nights.

Cruise Ships at Port Everglades, Florida (Photo Credit: Port Everglades)

For the ultimate magical cruise experience, Disney Dream is offering 3-, 4-, and 5-night Bahamian cruises that visit Disney Cruise Line’s private destinations, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay, along with Nassau, depending on the sailing date and length.

In 2025, the Disney ship will also offer Western Caribbean itineraries that visit Cozumel.

Fresh from her recent dry dock, Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas is offering 6- and 8-night Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean sailings from Port Everglades. Depending on the itinerary, the revolutionary 226,838-gross-ton ship will be visiting Jamaica, Labadee, CocoCay, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Aruba, Curacao, and more.

Read Also: Fort Lauderdale Cruise Port – Piers, Amenities, and Getting Around – Complete Guide!

Additional ships from Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Royal Caribbean all homeport from Fort Lauderdale, along with occasional departures with ships from Crystal Cruises, Viking Voyages, and more.

With so many options available, there is a Port Everglades sailing available for every type of traveler with any destination in mind. Bon voyage!