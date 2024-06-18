Disney Cruise Line Announces New 2025-26 Sailings

Disney Cruise Line has announced its sailing itineraries for fall 2025 through spring 2026, introducing a variety of destinations across the Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexico, and the Pacific. The itineraries, which continue to follow this season’s sailing routes, include several themed voyages.

Disney Cruise Line’s upcoming schedule features the Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Dream, all set to visit Disney’s exclusive island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and the brand-new Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, which welcomed its first guests on June 10, 2024.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Starting in October 2025 through May 2026, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish will be a staple for shorter Caribbean getaways. Both 4,000-passenger weighing 144,000 gross tons will offer 3- to 5-night sailings from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas, where both Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay await.

Fort Lauderdale will serve as the departure point to the Bahamas for 3- to 5-night sailings on the 4,000-passenger Disney Dream, also featuring Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay. Additionally, the slightly smaller ship at less than 130,000 gross tons will offer 7-night sailings San Juan, Puerto Rico, to explore the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean, running from October 2025 to May 2026.

Disney Magic, the oldest and smallest ship in the fleet at 83,000 gross tons, will also operate 7-night sailings from San Juan to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean from October to November 2025.

Then, from November 2025 to May 2026, the 2,400-passenger ship will reposition to the Gulf of Mexico to offer 4- to 7-night voyages from Galveston, Texas, with stops in Cozumel and Progresso, Mexico.

Also sailing in the Eastern and Western Caribbean will be the new Disney Treasure, which embarks on its inaugural cruise in December 2024. Also a 4,000-passenger, 144,000-gross-ton ship, its first season will feature a similar itinerary from Port Canaveral.

Only Disney Wonder will veer from the U.S. and will be deployed for Australia and New Zealand from October 2025 to February 2026. These voyages will range from 3 to 10 nights, exploring destinations in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, including Wellington, New Zealand, and Hobart, Australia.

But the 1,750-passenger ship weighing 85,000 gross tons will reposition to San Diego, California, from March to May 2026. From there, it will offer 3- to 4-night sailings along the Pacific Coast and Beja Peninsula, with stops at Catalina Islands and Ensenada, Mexico, much as it did earlier this year.

Themed sailings will also be available with the return of the popular Halloween on the High Seas offered on select sailing in September and October 2025, and Very Merrytime Cruises available in November and December 2025, providing seasonal experiences for guests.

Bookings for these itineraries open to the public on June 28, 2024.

Disney Ships Visiting Disney Destinations This Summer

Following the grand opening of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disney Magic and Disney Wish are each spending summer through Halloween traveling between Fort Lauderdale and the new destination, as well as Castaway Cay.

Disney Wish Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

Magic will leave the Caribbean for Galveston in November, while Wish will remain the main ship taking passengers to private destinations.

Disney Fantasy is currently sailing slightly longer cruises in the Western and Eastern Caribbean, with calls in Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Mexico, the Bahamas, and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. Of course, they also visit Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay.

Missing out on the Bahamas’ fun is Disney Wonder, which is enjoying itineraries in Alaska from a homebase in Vancouver.

Disney Dream is currently enjoying a summer in the Mediterranean, visiting multiple calls in Italy and Greece as it homeports in Barcelona, Spain, and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy. It will reposition to Southampton, England, in July to begin visiting Norwegian Fjords, Iceland, and Baltic ports.