Disney’s New Private Cruise Destination Officially Welcomes First Guests

After two years of construction and much anticipation, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point officially opened on June 10 to welcome Disney Cruise Line (DCL) passengers.

The occasion was marked by the inaugural arrival of the 4,000-passenger Disney Fantasy, the first ship to officially bring guests to the new retreat following a preview cruise that arrived on June 7.

After departing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, on June 8, the nearly 130,000-gross-ton Disney Fantasy arrived at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point as the first call on a 7-night cruise that will also visit Disney’s original private destination, Castaway Cay.

Aerial View of Lookout Cay

Before returning to Port Canaveral, guests will be treated to a second visit to Disney Lookout Cay on June 13, as the cruise line proudly shows off its newest offering, which cost more than $250 million to create.

Early reports from the preview cruise that took place aboard Disney Magic featured rave reviews, including Tracie M., a planDisney Panelist, who shared her excitement about the island on the Disney Parks Blog.

“From the moment we arrived, I was captivated by the landscape and rolling hills, with swaying palm trees and vibrant greenery stretching as far as the eye could see. The unique trestle pier seemed to float above the water, designed to protect the coral reefs below – just one of the many efforts Disney Cruise Line is taking to preserve the island’s natural beauty,” she said.

Disney Magic, which accommodates 2,400 passengers and is DCL’s oldest ship, will arrive at the destination again for its first official cruise on June 14. Like Disney Fantasy, it will call on Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point twice and visit Castaway Cay during its 5-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale.

In fact, as Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy spend their summers running 3- to 5-night cruises to the Bahamas, the majority of calls will spotlight Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay, with longer cruises also visiting Nassau.

The moment the Disney Fantasy makes contact with the dock at Lookout Cay for the very first time! 🤩 #LookoutCay pic.twitter.com/r29TuCL9IT — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) June 10, 2024

The 4,000-passenger Disney Dream will make its inaugural call at the new destination when it returns from its summer in Europe and calls on Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on November 1 on a repositioning cruise to Fort Lauderdale.

The ship will replace Disney Magic as that ship repositions to Galveston in November. It joins Disney Fantasy to ensure two Disney Cruise Line ships are regularly scheduled to call on Lighthouse Point throughout the 2024 to 2025 winter season.

What to Expect on Disney’s Second Private Destination

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, located on 700 acres on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, offers a comprehensive range of activities and amenities. One of the first stops for many guests is the Goombay Cultural Center, where visitors can immerse themselves in Bahamian culture.

The center hosts a traditional Bahamian Junkanoo Celebration with colorful parades, rhythmic drumming, and lively dancing. Guests can learn about the history of Junkanoo, craft their own headdresses, and participate in the parade alongside local entertainers and Disney characters wearing equally colorful costumes designed by Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett.

Disney’s Under Construction Private Destination

The Play-Play Pavilion is also a hub of activity, offering a variety of beach games and interactive experiences. Here, guests can join the Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Bash, featuring tabletop and beach games accompanied by Bahamian renditions of Disney tunes.

The family beach at Lookout Cay is equipped with an abundance of beach chairs and umbrellas, ensuring ample space for relaxation, exemplified by the fact DCL will only dock one ship per day at Lighthouse Point. The beach also features convenient amenities like towel stations, easy access to restrooms, and cabana rentals.

For families with young children, the Rush Out Gush Out Water Play area is a highlight. The splash zone features slides, dump buckets, sprinklers, and a smaller splash pad for younger children. Surrounding the play area are beach chairs, bathrooms, and nearby refreshment stands.

With its vast space, guests can explore the destination’s Nature Trail, a sandy path that winds past impressive rock formations and native wildlife. QR codes are found along the trail to provide educational information about the local flora and fauna, with water stations also situated along the trail to keep guests hydrated.

Of course, the destination is filled with shops and dining, all with Bahamian flair. Beyond the destination, Disney Lookout Cay offers a variety of Port Adventures that allow guests to explore Eleuthera.