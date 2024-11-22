Popular Carnival Fleet Cruise Director Announces Retirement

Over the course of 13 years, Mike Pack became one of the most beloved Carnival cruise directors – and continued to gain popularity once he was promoted to fleet cruise director in 2022.

But of course, all good things must come to an end – and Pack has decided that it’s time to retire from his role at Carnival.

The news was formally announced during a celebration commemorating the fourth quarter for Carnival Cruise Line Entertainment on November 20, 2024 – during which Pack received a standing ovation for his contributions to the cruise brand.

The official announcement was followed up with a personal post from Pack on his public Facebook page.

“From the team members and friends I’ve worked alongside, to the guests who’ve made my time with Carnival so rewarding, it’s the memories and experiences we’ve created together that mean the most to me,” Pack wrote, in part.

“Whether it was sharing a laugh at an event, being on stage with a microphone, or simply connecting with so many wonderful people, it’s been an honour to share these experiences with you and of course meeting my incredible wife, Emma,” Pack continued.

Over his more than a decade at sea, Pack rose from a Fun Squad entertainment staff member to an assistant cruise director, and eventually, became a fully fledged cruise director.

He is perhaps best known for bringing the fun on Carnival Horizon as the inaugural cruise director when the Vista-class ship entered service in April of 2018.

Pack would have also been the inaugural cruise director for Mardi Gras – but chose to extend his time at home in England, as he and his wife had recently welcomed a baby girl. Even so, Pack played a big role in overseeing the launch of the flagship in July of 2021.

He also still joined the Excel-class ship before summer was over – where he served as cruise director until he was promoted to fleet cruise director in January of 2022.

As fleet director, Pack was responsible for overseeing cruise directors across Carnival’s ships and training new cruise directors.

What’s Next for Mike Pack?

According to the newly-retired cruise director, his top priority is returning home to England to spend time with his wife, Emma, and their daughter, Immy.

Even in a role that essentially makes him an onboard celebrity, working on cruise ships can be hard. Pack would still be spending several months at a time working long hours away from his loved ones.

Likewise, Pack’s family is ready to have him home for good – and not just for the break between cruise ship contracts. Emma Nixon, who met Pack while she was also a Carnival cruise director, posted a sweet message to her husband on her Facebook page.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Your hard work and passion is nothing short of inspiring but we are so, so excited to have you home! Working on ships is such a huge sacrifice but it’s also created the most remarkable memories for us and our families, we will be forever grateful to Carnival,” Nixon wrote.

So, what does Pack’s exit mean for Carnival Cruise Line? While his absence will certainly be felt, other cruise directors are stepping up to the plate to fill the big shoes he is leaving behind.

Lee Mason, for example, was promoted from cruise director to fleet cruise director in September of 2024 – and has been personally trained by Pack.

“I’ve had the privilege of training with Mike these past two weeks, and I can’t thank him enough. Mike, you’ve done so much for Carnival and for all of us who’ve had the honor of working alongside you,” Mason wrote in a tribute to Pack on Facebook.

The fleet will also be in good hands with Carnival’s enthusiastic cruise directors – with popular personalities like Kyndall “Fire” Magyar leading the fun.