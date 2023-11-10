What Is Wrong With Carnival’s Vista-Class Ships?

Carnival Panorama suffered significant technical issues this week, resulting in Carnival Cruise Line canceling four cruises onboard the vessel in the coming month. However, this is not an issue that stands alone.

All of Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista-class ships, Carnival Vista, Carnival Panorama, and Carnival Horizon, have faced significant technical challenges in the past few years, primarily with their propulsion systems.

These issues have led to itinerary changes and cruise cancellations, impacting guest experiences and the company’s operational schedule. The issues come down mainly to the type of propulsion systems built into these cruise ships, the Azipod drive system. Although it has been a system that has brought increased fuel efficiency and maneuverability, it has come at a cost.

The Azipod Drive System

At the core of the issues that we’ve seen since 2016 with the Vista-class cruise ships lie the Azipod drive system that has been installed onboard.

The Azipod propulsion system, used in many modern cruise ships, not just the Vista-class vessels, offers several benefits alongside certain challenges. This system involves placing the ship’s propellers and motors in external pods beneath the hull, which can rotate independently.

One of the main advantages of the Azipod system is its enhanced maneuverability. The pods can turn in any direction, allowing ships to navigate tighter spaces and dock more easily. Additionally, Azipods are more fuel-efficient than traditional propulsion methods, resulting in significant fuel savings.

This efficiency also contributes to the flexibility in ship design, as the need for long drive shafts and rudders is eliminated.

However, the Azipod system is not without its challenges. These units can be complex and, at times, prone to technical issues, as seen with the Carnival Vista-class ships. When problems arise, they can significantly impact a ship’s operational capabilities, including its cruising speed and ability to maintain scheduled itineraries.

The fact that the Azipod propulsion units are located outside the vessel and cannot be accessed from engine room spaces presents a significant challenge in terms of maintenance and repair.

When issues arise, they often require specialized and sometimes external procedures to address. The external placement of the pods means regular maintenance and quick fixes, which might be more straightforward in traditional internal propulsion systems, are more complex and demanding for Azipods.

This shows as we look at the issues that have plagued Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista-class cruise ships since the maiden season of cruising for Carnival Vista.

Propulsion Problems Aboard Carnival Vista

Since the vessel first entered service in May 2016, Carnival Vista has experienced a series of propulsion system issues. The problems have been so severe that they necessitated an unscheduled dry dock in 2019 for repairs. These technical challenges have affected the ship’s ability to maintain scheduled itineraries, leading to significant alterations and disruptions.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line Captain Vittorio Marchi

The first recorded instance of Carnival Vista experiencing propulsion issues occurred during its November 16 sailing from New York in 2016. This issue impacted the ship’s maximum cruising speed and led to changes in the planned itinerary, such as replacing the call in Grand Turk on November 19 with Nassau, Bahamas​

In June 2019, Carnival Cruise Line announced the cancellation of three scheduled cruises due to performance issues with Carnival Vista‘s propulsion system. This necessitated the use of a heavy-lift ship from Netherlands-based maritime service provider Boskalis as a floating dry dock for repairs to the ship’s azipod propulsion system.

Then, in May 2022, the problem came back again, and Carnival Cruise Line was once again forced to change itineraries due to propulsion issues.

Azipod Woes on Carnival Panorama

The newest Vista-class cruise ship, Carnival Panorama, has not been immune to technical difficulties, facing engine issues that have impacted the ship’s maximum cruising speed on at least two occasions.

The first time Carnival Panorama suffered propulsion-related issues was in August 2021, and again in 2022, affecting the vessel’s cruising speed and forcing changes to itineraries.

Photo Credit: mikeledray / Shutterstock

On November 9, 2023, perhaps the most significant issue so far for Carnival Panorama occurred. Carnival Cruise Line canceled four upcoming sailings of the Carnival Panorama due to issues affecting the ship’s maximum cruising speed. These last-minute cancelations, including two just 48 hours before embarkation, affect voyages scheduled for November 11, 18, 26, and December 2, 2023, all Mexican Riviera cruises.

This happened after Carnival Panorama faced several months of engine difficulties, impacting various sailings.

Operational Challenges for Carnival Horizon

Similar to its sister ships, Carnival Horizon has encountered difficulties related to cruising speed and mechanical reliability.

The first recorded technical issue with Carnival Horizon occurred in August 2018. During an 8-day Eastern Caribbean cruise, the ship encountered a mechanical issue that affected its ability to safely maneuver for docking and its maximum speed. This led to a change in the planned itinerary, specifically the cancellation of a port call at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.

Photo Credit: Eric Gilbert Creative / Shutterstock

In 2021, Carnival Horizon suffered the same problem again, leading to the cancelation of two cruises.

Despite the challenges that we’ve seen with the Vista-class cruise ships, the benefits of Azipods, particularly in terms of maneuverability and fuel efficiency, continue to make them a popular choice for many cruise lines.

While efforts are being made to address these issues and improve guest experiences, the balance between technological innovation and operational reliability remains a key focus point for Carnival Cruise Line.