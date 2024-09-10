Popular Carnival Cruise Director Will Be Filling a New Role

Popular Carnival Cruise Director Lee Mason is being promoted to Fleet Cruise Director, where he will bring his years of experience, incomparable energy, and bright personality to the next level of leadership for Carnival Cruise Line.

Since the departure of Chris Williams from the team in early August, there has been speculation about which of the cruise line’s popular and charismatic cruise directors might take his place as a new Fleet Cruise Director.

Now, Lee Mason has surprised his more than 65,000 social media followers with the news.

“It’s official! I can finally announce that I will be joining the team of Fleet Cruise Directors,” he said, sharing a new short biography for his promotion.

It is not uncommon for Carnival cruise directors to share their cruise-related news – what ships they will serve on, special itineraries, new events onboard, etc. – via social media, as they can have tremendous followings of fans who have enjoyed sailing with them over the years.

Mason has been with Carnival Cruise Line since November 2016, and in those years has served on a number of ships in the fleet, including Carnival Valor, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Glory, and Mardi Gras.

He was the inaugural flagship cruise director when Carnival Celebration first debuted, and has since become the cruise director “Italian Style” for Carnival Venezia.

While Mason does not share exactly when he will assume his new duties as Fleet Cruise Director, he is still listed as Carnival Venezia‘s cruise director for the duration of his current onboard contract, from August 31, 2024 through January 26, 2025.

It is possible those contract dates will change as Carnival Cruise Line shifts vessel assignments among other cruise directors, and new cruise directors join the roster to lead different ships. Such changes are not uncommon at all levels and positions of cruise ship employment.

Mason’s news has been met with great enthusiasm from Carnival cruisers who have had the privilege of sailing with him and enjoying his energy and ebullience.

“I’ve been on many cruises but only one on Carnival cruise line on the Celebration and [Lee Mason] certainly made the trip. Congratulations Lee well deserved!”

“Congratulations [Lee]. You are certainly deserving of this. We really enjoyed having you as our CD and now you can help/mentor others to reach the high level you established.”

“It was just a matter of time! Huge congrats!”

Similarly, other Carnival Cruise Line cruise directors and entertainment staff have chimed in with their own congratulations and well wishes for Mason in his new role.

“Congratulations mate! Makes me so happy after all our conversations and so glad to see it happening! You will be amazing and so deserved!” said Marty Pitts, currently the cruise director aboard Carnival Luminosa.

Other entertainers and onboard performers have also offered a wide range of congratulations for the newly-minted Fleet Cruise Director.

During his years with Carnival Cruise Line, Mason has been recognized several times for his spectacular performance and commitment to being the very best cruise director.

Melissa Mayntz & Lee Mason on Carnival Celebration (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

In 2023, he was chosen as Carnival Cruise Line’s Cruise Director of the Year as well as Ambassador of the Year for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a long-time charitable partner of the cruise line.

Even Mason’s coworkers have recognized his excellence, as he received the Carnival Cruise Director Peer Choice Award in 2019.

This writer can personally attest to Mason’s fantastic attitude and the sheer joy he brings to every cruise, having had the pleasure to sail with him aboard Carnival Celebration in June 2024. Congratulations, Lee, on a promotion well-deserved!

Fleet Director Position Growing

The Fleet Cruise Director position is still fairly new at Carnival Cruise Line, with Mike Pack becoming the first to fill the role in early 2022. Mason also joins Chris “Donkey” Salazar (March 2023) and Erin Weigand (February 2024) in the role at this time.

Carnival Cruise Line has not offered details as to whether or not additional cruise directors will be promoted to the overall fleet position. That does seem likely, however, as the cruise line’s fleet continues to grow with new Excel-class ships, the addition of the P&O Cruises Australia ships, and an even larger class of ships already being planned.

Fleet Cruise Directors help train new cruise directors, develop new onboard programming and events, serve in ceremonial capacities with new ship inaugurations and shoreside events, and complete other duties as needed to promote Carnival Cruise Line.