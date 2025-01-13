Popular Carnival Crew Member Moving Up to New Position

One of Carnival Cruise Line’s top Fun Squad members is moving up in the world and sailing into new adventures as the cruise line’s newest Cruise Director.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Clough has officially been promoted to cruise director, though she’s already been serving in the position for nearly a year. She is currently the CD aboard Carnival Valor, and her next assignment is to Carnival Miracle, beginning on February 9, 2025.

The promotion was announced by Kyndall “Fire” Magyar, the current cruise director aboard the Excel-class ship, as well as by Clough herself. Magyar was especially ecstatic for her co-worker, as they’ve worked together extensively and Magyar is very familiar with Clough’s enthusiasm and dedication to amazing guest experiences.

“Please join me in celebrating Lizzie, one of the Inaugural Lonestar Fun Squad, on her exciting and well deserved promotion to Cruise Director!” Magyar posted on her Facebook page. “So so proud of this young lady, and can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!”

Clough, a UK native, has been with Carnival Cruise Line since July 2018. She was one of the first Fun Squad members aboard Carnival Jubilee when the fleet flagship debuted in December 2023, and her boundless energy has thrilled thousands of guests.

In addition to her service onboard Carnival Jubilee, Clough has hosted the fun aboard Carnival Freedom, Carnival Sunshine, and more.

“To say I’m proud is an understatement,” Clough said of her promotion. “Lizzie from 6 years ago wouldn’t believe how far she has come. From putting on that red uniform and Fun squad name tag for the first time to now, emotions are definitely running high.”

Hundreds of guests have chimed in to offer their congratulations and share fond memories of sailing with Clough, noting that she also had a great mentor with Kyndall Magyar, a sentiment Clough herself agrees with.

“Having the opportunity to work with the most incredible leaders and mentors to having my own teams who have supported my journey,” Clough explained. “I have no words to explain how grateful I am for all the love and support I have received over the years from my loved ones to my carnival family.”

Clough maintains an active page on Facebook with more than 2,000 followers, a number that is sure to grow now that she is a full-fledged cruise director.

Many of her fans have joined in with congratulations as well.

One Carnival cruiser commented, “I know exactly why they promoted you!!! You are INCREDIBLE!!! Not only did you help create an environment for my whole family to have an amazing first cruise experience but you made my little feel so special and loved the whole cruise. Thank you for your generosity, positivity and kindness. We will never forget our first experience. We hope to cruise with you again!!“

Another said, “Congratulations Lizzie Clough. I am so happy for you! I remember you on the Fantasy when you wore the red on the Fun Squad. I went on a tour of the ship with you. It had been a pleasure watching your adventures through the years. Thank you for sharing. I hope to see you on a cruise again soon.“

These are just a few of the sentiments guests share about setting sail with Clough, often sharing selfies they snapped with the vibrant young woman and her happy smile.

Setting Sail with Lizzie Clough

Clough is currently aboard Carnival Valor, having signed on to the ship in mid-November, but her contract ends in a matter of days. Up next will be Carnival Miracle, where she will arrive – for the first time as a full-fledged cruise director – on February 9, 2025.

From that point, Clough will be full speed ahead with all the duties of a cruise director, including collaborating on each day’s activity schedule, hosting game shows, welcoming guests, and so much more.

New Carnival Cruise Director (Photo Credit: Lizzie Clough)

Clough’s favorite activity to host onboard any Carnival ship is Bingo, which she does several times on each sailing.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing someone’s face when they realize they’ve won a Bingo game and getting to share that excitement and of course sharing all my bad Bingo jokes, that’s a plus!” she discussed of the game, long before being named as a cruise director.

In fact, becoming a CD has been one of Clough’s goals from the very beginning.

“My ultimate goal is to become a Cruise Director, a position I would love to achieve in my career at sea,” Clough said when beginning her service aboard Carnival Jubilee.

Cruise Hive congratulates Clough on her achievement, and wishes her smooth sailings and happy crowds on every cruise to come!